Alloys Appointed as National Grandstream Distributor for the Australian Marketplace

Grandstream,
connecting the world since 2002 with award-winning SIP unified
communications solutions, and Alloys,
Australia’s specialist distributor with over 30 years experience in
value-added IT distribution, announced today the formation of a
strategic and synergistic partnership. Alloys has been appointed as a
Grandstream distributor with the objective to add significant value to
the Australian market by combining Grandstream’s innovative
communication solutions with Alloys’ non-traditional approach to
distribution.
Alloys provide multistate warehouses, showrooms, in-house trainings,
plus technical, sales and marketing support for SME resellers. They have
demonstrated the best go-to-market approach for Grandstream’s
award-winning solutions, which serve the small-to-medium business and
enterprise markets. Grandstream’s award-winning solutions have been
recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and
innovation.
“The partnership is a perfect fit for Grandstream as we look for market
growth in Australia,” said Anita Lam, APAC Marketing Specialist for
Grandstream. “Alloys and Grandstream both strive to provide customers
with the highest standards of products and services.
“We see Alloys as an ideal distribution partner to further expand our
presence in Australia through their established reseller channel across
the Automation, Security and IP Telephony markets,” said Ben Miall,
Grandstream’s National Sales Manager of Australia. “Alloys brings
extensive value-added offerings to their reseller channel and prides
themselves on being an innovative and non-traditional distributor.”
“We are excited about this new partnership with Grandstream,” said
Andrew Rubin, Business Manager at Alloys. “We have seen an increased
popularity of IP phones and VoIP systems over the last several years and
we believe that the combination of our distribution model with
Grandstream’s VoIP solutions will bring significant value to this
market. Grandstream and Alloys partnership combines a strong
price-to-quality product range with years of expertise in the industry
to further develop the local market.”
Alloys has showrooms in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane to
demonstrate solutions and a team of specialists to assist with
personalized product presentations for resellers and their customers.
Visit: http://go.alloys.com.au/showrooms
to book a demo.
About Alloys
With over 30 years of experience in value-added
IT distribution, Alloys improves the capabilities and opportunities of
SME technology resellers by providing them a range of non-traditional
services. Alloys offers distribution centres and product demonstration
showrooms in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide. Their
non-traditional approach delivers partners profitable product solutions,
new growth categories and flexible to deliver improved cash flow, the
cornerstone for any business.
For more information, visit www.alloys.com.au
or connect in Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Grandstream
Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been
connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products
and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever
before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small and medium business
and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world
for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions
lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance
productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad
interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features
and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com
for more information or connect with us on Facebook,
LinkedIn
and Twitter.
