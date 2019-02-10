Alloys Appointed as National Grandstream Distributor for the Australian Marketplace

Grandstream, connecting the world since 2002 with award-winning SIP unified communications solutions, and Alloys, Australia’s specialist distributor with over 30 years experience in value-added IT distribution, announced today the formation of a strategic and synergistic partnership. Alloys has been appointed as a Grandstream distributor with the objective to add significant value to the Australian market by combining Grandstream’s innovative communication solutions with Alloys’ non-traditional approach to distribution.

Alloys provide multistate warehouses, showrooms, in-house trainings, plus technical, sales and marketing support for SME resellers. They have demonstrated the best go-to-market approach for Grandstream’s award-winning solutions, which serve the small-to-medium business and enterprise markets. Grandstream’s award-winning solutions have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation.

“The partnership is a perfect fit for Grandstream as we look for market growth in Australia,” said Anita Lam, APAC Marketing Specialist for Grandstream. “Alloys and Grandstream both strive to provide customers with the highest standards of products and services.

“We see Alloys as an ideal distribution partner to further expand our presence in Australia through their established reseller channel across the Automation, Security and IP Telephony markets,” said Ben Miall, Grandstream’s National Sales Manager of Australia. “Alloys brings extensive value-added offerings to their reseller channel and prides themselves on being an innovative and non-traditional distributor.”

“We are excited about this new partnership with Grandstream,” said Andrew Rubin, Business Manager at Alloys. “We have seen an increased popularity of IP phones and VoIP systems over the last several years and we believe that the combination of our distribution model with Grandstream’s VoIP solutions will bring significant value to this market. Grandstream and Alloys partnership combines a strong price-to-quality product range with years of expertise in the industry to further develop the local market.”

Alloys has showrooms in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane to demonstrate solutions and a team of specialists to assist with personalized product presentations for resellers and their customers. Visit: http://go.alloys.com.au/showrooms to book a demo.

About Alloys

With over 30 years of experience in value-added IT distribution, Alloys improves the capabilities and opportunities of SME technology resellers by providing them a range of non-traditional services. Alloys offers distribution centres and product demonstration showrooms in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide. Their non-traditional approach delivers partners profitable product solutions, new growth categories and flexible to deliver improved cash flow, the cornerstone for any business.

For more information, visit www.alloys.com.au or connect in Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Grandstream

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small and medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

