Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alltek Technology : Littelfuse new product SP3384NUTG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 11:34pm EDT

The new SP3384NUTG series for 10GbE

Littelfuse has announced its SP3384NUTG series of low capacitance TVS diode arrays for protection of 10 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) lines. These new devices are meant to guard sensitive high-speed network communications lines from up to to 15 amps and from a maximum of ±30kV of electrostatic discharge (ESD), as defined by IEC 61000-4-5 2nd edition and IEC 61000-4-2, respectively.

SP3384NUTG series of low capacitance TVS diode

Left unprotected, network communications are vulnerable to hazards not limited to lightning-induced surges, ESD, electrical fast transients (EFT) and cable discharge events.
Through a combination of low clamping voltage and low capacitance,
the new device is designed to protect 2.5, 5, and even 10 GbE differential data lines while suffering no signal degradation.

* Key Features Capacitance for each 1/0 line is only 0.5 pF Typical Clamping voltage (tp=8/20μs) is 4 volts @Ipp = 1 amp 12 volts @Ipp = 15 amp Protection is provided for four channels, or two differential data pairs The units actually exceed IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) ESD protection standards Leaking current at 3.3 volts is 3 nA typical and 40 nA maximum.

Disclaimer

Alltek Technology Corporation published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 03:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:06aPG&E : executives to appear before California regulatory board
AQ
12:04aTEMPUS : Resignation of Executive Director, Vice-chairman, Member of Remuneration Committee and Executive Committee and Change of Authorised Representative and Update on the Appointment of Independent Non-executive Director
PU
12:04aFAR EAST GLOBAL : Unaudited Financial Performance and Operating Information for the Third Quarter of 2019
PU
12:04aFAR EAST GLOBAL : Update on Continuing Connected Transactions in relation to COLI Works
PU
12:04aCHINA TOWER : Unaudited Key Performance Indicators for the First Three Quarters of 2019
PU
12:02aROCKWEALTH RESOURCES : Announces Realgold's Results from Drill and Surface Trench Program at Uluktau and Alai-Karabiy Gold Project
AQ
12:01aChina Sept aluminium output falls as smelter shutdowns weigh
RE
12:01aGlobal Ceramic Tableware Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Home Renovation and Modular Kitchen Projects to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10/17AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ well prepared for Brexit
PU
10/17NTN : Publishes Company History Book in Commemoration of the Company's 100th Anniversary
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
2UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract
3CSL LIMITED : CSL : Media Statement
4GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. : GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : cuts 2019 guidance on weaker third-quarter results
5NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : Saudi Arabia plans bumper Aramco IPO, relying ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group