Alltek Technology : Littelfuse new product SP3384NUTG

Littelfuse has announced its SP3384NUTG series of low capacitance TVS diode arrays for protection of 10 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) lines. These new devices are meant to guard sensitive high-speed network communications lines from up to to 15 amps and from a maximum of ±30kV of electrostatic discharge (ESD), as defined by IEC 61000-4-5 2nd edition and IEC 61000-4-2, respectively.

Left unprotected, network communications are vulnerable to hazards not limited to lightning-induced surges, ESD, electrical fast transients (EFT) and cable discharge events.

the new device is designed to protect 2.5, 5, and even 10 GbE differential data lines while suffering no signal degradation.