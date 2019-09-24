Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alltemp Inc (LTMP) Refrigerant Delivers Over 20% Energy Savings in New Trial Tests in India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 08:35pm EDT
Refrigerant Delivers Over 20% Energy Savings

New York, United States (ABN Newswire) - New research conducted in India by a leading pharmaceutical company, Zydus Cadila, has shown that considerable savings are possible when using the refrigerants made by the U.S. firm, Alltemp Inc, (OTCMKTS:LTMP) the US based manufacturer.

In August, it was announced that tests, using Alltemp's drop-in refrigerant technology, were carried out at the Gujarat manufacturing plants of Zydus Cadila. Alltemp's proprietary refrigerant delivered significant savings on two separate installations. On a package HVAC system, Zydus has documented sustained energy savings of 23% over the past year. On the second installation in a brine chiller unit, alltemp(R) refrigerant delivered even greater energy savings ranging from 28% to 40% across different process payload temperatures.

Given the successful tests using Alltemp refrigerants, Alltemp and its Strategic Partner Vikasa Holdings have plans to accelerate aggressive introduction and sales of Alltemp's refrigerants to India through their Indian entity, Alltemp Sustainable Refrigerants India Private Limited. Vikasa is a U.S. company dedicated to investing in cutting-edge 'distributed infrastructure' technologies that can be deployed in India and other large emerging markets.

Anil Kakani of Vikasa Holdings stated, "The new additional trial tests further confirm what we already knew about Alltemp refrigerants, and we remain confident that use of these refrigerants will be a game changer for this massive industry. We are moving forward to scale Alltemp's place in India."

About Vikasa Holdings, LLC

Vikasa Holdings (www.vikasaholdings.com) is a U.S. company dedicated to investing in cutting-edge 'distributed infrastructure' technologies that can be deployed in India and other markets. 'Distributed infrastructure' means low capex, highly efficient, customizable solutions that can fill the gap in delivering critical services where traditional infrastructure falls short. Vikasa works as an operating partner to help great solutions achieve commercial success in large emerging markets.



About Alltemp Inc.:

Alltemp, Inc. has developed a proprietary refrigerant technology, after years of research and development, called alltemp(R), a proven replacement for many worldwide refrigerants that have detrimentally affected the global environment. Alltemp(R) refrigerants are environmentally friendly, sustainable, and cost-efficient energy solutions for the residential and commercial marketplace. Alltemp refrigerants have broad applications, ranging from Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning ("HVAC"), to refrigeration and foam insulation, to industrial solvents. Alltemp is the ideal solution for replacement R-134a, R-404a, and HCFC-22, better known as R-22, but which is rapidly being phased out in all developed countries due to environmental concerns over its strong effect on the depletion of the Earth's ozone layer. For further information, please go to www.alltempsolutions.com.



Source:

Alltemp Inc.



Contact:

Alltemp, Inc.
Heath Patton
(855) 687-4867 ext. 714
Heath.Patton@alltempsolutions.com

International Media Contact
Victor Webb
Marston Webb International
(212) 684-6601
marwebint@cs.com

Domestic Media Contact:
Ben Hansel
(720) 288-8495
ben.hansel@247marketnews.com

© ABN Newswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:08pBANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (September 20)
PU
09:01pMEET GEMI : The World's First Multi-Camera Recording App to Maximize Your New iPhone's Power for Storytelling
BU
09:00pNIO Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, September 25, 2019
GL
09:00pMaha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) Announces Increase to Tie Field Reserves and Government Oil Delivery Approvals
GL
09:00pVlocity Expands Business in Japan, Names Osamu Kamiya as Japan Country Manager
GL
08:58pAIR WATER : Releasing 8K Surgical Microscope System “Micro eight ”
PU
08:54pTencent Holdings Unit Plans Fintech JV With Investment Bank CICC
DJ
08:48pEXPONENT : NEWIEE Rising Professional Graduate School Panel
PU
08:43pAFTERPAY TOUCH : Australia's Afterpay submits external audit report on money laundering concerns
RE
08:43pSTRIKE ENERGY : 25-09-2019 Appointment of Nev Power to Board of Directors (141 KB)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
3Nike's first quarter shines as direct-to-consumer push gains momentum
4Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to leave, chairwoman Merz to take over
5SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR ASA: Participation of primary insiders in private placement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group