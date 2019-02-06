Alltemp Publishes CEO Letter to Shareholders

Alltemp, Inc. (OTCQB: LTMP) (“the Company”), a developer of proprietary, environmentally friendly refrigerant technologies, today announces that the Company posted a CEO letter to shareholders. Interested parties are invited to go to https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/dns/news/document/34780/content for the full letter.

Highlights of the letter include:

Alltemp expanded its global presence global into China, India and Australia

Alltemp enhanced and implemented a global distribution process, including working with global Original Equipment Manufacturers in the USA, India and China

Alltemp extended its product line

Alltemp’s significant capital investment in R&D, field testing and market awareness of the core alltemp® technology in 2018 has laid the foundation for revenue growth this year

Alltemp received reorders for its alltemp® refrigerants from existing customers as they begin to expand their replacement strategies

"We have actively worked to pursue the science underlying the alltemp® core technology with laboratories and universities and have applied valuable research findings to support the manufacture of product and streamline installation in the field," said William Lopshire, Alltemp CEO.

For alltemp® inquiries, please contact Mark Greenberg at (855) 687-4867, ext 712 or Mark@alltemp.solutions.

About Alltemp, Inc.

Alltemp, Inc. has developed a proprietary refrigerant technology, after years of research and development, called alltemp®, a proven replacement for many worldwide refrigerants that have detrimentally affected the global environment. alltemp®'s refrigerants are environmentally friendly, sustainable, and cost-efficient energy solutions for the residential and commercial marketplace. alltemp® refrigerants have broad applications, ranging from Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning ("HVAC"), to refrigeration and foam insulation, to industrial solvents. alltemp® is the ideal solution for replacement of R-407c, R-134a, R-404a, and HCFC-22, better known as R-22, but which is rapidly being phased out in all developed countries due to environmental concerns over its strong effect on the depletion of the Earth's ozone layer. For further information, please go to www.alltempsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In particular, when used in the proceeding discussion, the words "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the availability of components for and delays in the start of production, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financing, and other risks.

