Alltemp Publishes CEO Letter to Shareholders

Alltemp, Inc. (OTCQB: LTMP) (“the Company”), a developer of proprietary,
environmentally friendly refrigerant technologies, today announces that
the Company posted a CEO letter to shareholders. Interested parties are
invited to go to https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/dns/news/document/34780/content
for the full letter.
Highlights of the letter include:
-
Alltemp expanded its global presence global into China, India and
Australia
-
Alltemp enhanced and implemented a global distribution process,
including working with global Original Equipment Manufacturers in the
USA, India and China
-
Alltemp extended its product line
-
Alltemp’s significant capital investment in R&D, field testing and
market awareness of the core alltemp® technology in 2018 has laid the
foundation for revenue growth this year
-
Alltemp received reorders for its alltemp® refrigerants from existing
customers as they begin to expand their replacement strategies
"We have actively worked to pursue the science underlying the alltemp®
core technology with laboratories and universities and have applied
valuable research findings to support the manufacture of product and
streamline installation in the field," said William Lopshire, Alltemp
CEO.
For alltemp® inquiries, please contact Mark Greenberg at (855) 687-4867,
ext 712 or Mark@alltemp.solutions.
About Alltemp, Inc.
Alltemp, Inc. has developed a proprietary refrigerant technology, after
years of research and development, called alltemp®, a proven replacement
for many worldwide refrigerants that have detrimentally affected the
global environment. alltemp®'s refrigerants are environmentally
friendly, sustainable, and cost-efficient energy solutions for the
residential and commercial marketplace. alltemp® refrigerants have broad
applications, ranging from Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning
("HVAC"), to refrigeration and foam insulation, to industrial solvents.
alltemp® is the ideal solution for replacement of R-407c, R-134a,
R-404a, and HCFC-22, better known as R-22, but which is rapidly being
phased out in all developed countries due to environmental concerns over
its strong effect on the depletion of the Earth's ozone layer. For
further information, please go to www.alltempsolutions.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the
"Act"), as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section
21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In particular, when used in
the proceeding discussion, the words "plan," "confident that,"
"believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions
are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such
statements about the Company's future expectations, including future
revenues and earnings, and all other forward-looking statements are
subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change at
any time, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from
those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the
availability of components for and delays in the start of production,
general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies,
competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional
financing, and other risks.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005162/en/