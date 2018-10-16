Log in
Allterco : JSC Developed a New Platform for Client SMS Surveys in Cooperation with A1, Telenor and VIVACOM

10/16/2018
The service is entirely new for the Bulgarian market and its developer is the subsidiary of the IT holding - Tera Communications

Allterco JSC, the leading IT holding, has developed an innovative platform for client SMS surveys. The service is a free of charge, quick and easy way for end-users to express their opinion on certain products and services. The number to which customers can send free text messages as feedback to companies is 10800. It is analogous to the free phone numbers 0800xxxx.

The new platform is developed by the experts of Tera Communications, the subsidiary of Allterco JSC, and jointly with the three mobile operators in Bulgaria: A1, Telenor, and VIVACOM. The service is entirely new for the Bulgarian market and is a valuable tool for monitoring customer satisfaction and getting feedback. SMS polls will help businesses control the quality of their services and, as a result, improve their overall service. The platform also enables companies to decide whether and how to reward their customers for providing feedback.

'Every company strives to improve its service and enhance the quality of its services. The goal of our platform is to make it easier for companies to provide a fast, easy, and completely free way to get feedback from their customers. With the new SMS service, companies will be able to maintain customer satisfaction and loyalty at a high level', said Alexander Balkanski, Tera Communications Executive Director.

The number of companies, which already chose to use the new platform for client SMS surveys of Allterco JSC to receive timely feedback from its customers, is constantly growing. The list now includes banks, retail chains, pharmaceutical companies, online stores, and courier companies.

Disclaimer

ALLTERCO AD published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 12:17:11 UTC
