Allure Security : Named Incident Response Solution Provider of the Year

Allure
Security has been selected as the “Overall Incident Response
Solution Provider of the Year” by the Cybersecurity
Breakthrough Awards, an independent organization that recognizes the
top companies, technologies and products in the global information
security market.
Allure’s active breach defense solution is a significant departure from
current enterprise security offerings that rely on data loss prevention
and incident response through the monitoring of network endpoints,
honeynets and data encryption. By deploying patented decoy documents --
highly convincing deceptive documents embedded with beacons -- within
the organization’s real operational environment, Allure
provides actionable intelligence on malicious access to and sharing of
corporate documents. Its proprietary technology gives enterprise
security teams the ability to detect and immediately respond to
early-stage data breaches, and to reveal the identity of leakers and
hackers.
“Prevention alone won’t stop data loss, just as installing locks on
doors and windows won’t keep determined burglars out of your home.
Homeowners rely on alarm systems as a practical line of defense;
enterprises can realize the same peace of mind from our patented decoy
documents, which act as an alarm system with GPS for confidential data,”
explained Salvatore J. Stolfo, chief technology officer and co-founder
of Allure Security. “We’re honored that the expert judges at
Cybersecurity Breakthrough recognize the value and innovation in our
approach.”
Request a demo here.
About Allure Security
Founded in the computer science labs of Columbia University,
DARPA-backed Allure Security is on a mission to detect and stop data
loss. Our patented beacon technology, embedded in decoy or real
documents in operational folders, directories and cloud shares, create
an alarm system with GPS for confidential data. When documents are
opened, real-time alerts are generated with proprietary geofence and
telemetry insights to detect early breach activity, respond with
countermeasures, and identify leakers and hackers. For more information,
visit www.alluresecurity.com,
follow on Twitter @AllureSecurity,
like on LinkedIn
and read the Allure
Security Blog.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005235/en/