Allure Security : Named Incident Response Solution Provider of the Year

Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards Honor World’s Most Innovative Security Companies, Products and People

Allure Security has been selected as the “Overall Incident Response Solution Provider of the Year” by the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market.

Allure’s active breach defense solution is a significant departure from current enterprise security offerings that rely on data loss prevention and incident response through the monitoring of network endpoints, honeynets and data encryption. By deploying patented decoy documents -- highly convincing deceptive documents embedded with beacons -- within the organization’s real operational environment, Allure provides actionable intelligence on malicious access to and sharing of corporate documents. Its proprietary technology gives enterprise security teams the ability to detect and immediately respond to early-stage data breaches, and to reveal the identity of leakers and hackers.

“Prevention alone won’t stop data loss, just as installing locks on doors and windows won’t keep determined burglars out of your home. Homeowners rely on alarm systems as a practical line of defense; enterprises can realize the same peace of mind from our patented decoy documents, which act as an alarm system with GPS for confidential data,” explained Salvatore J. Stolfo, chief technology officer and co-founder of Allure Security. “We’re honored that the expert judges at Cybersecurity Breakthrough recognize the value and innovation in our approach.”

Request a demo here.

About Allure Security

Founded in the computer science labs of Columbia University, DARPA-backed Allure Security is on a mission to detect and stop data loss. Our patented beacon technology, embedded in decoy or real documents in operational folders, directories and cloud shares, create an alarm system with GPS for confidential data. When documents are opened, real-time alerts are generated with proprietary geofence and telemetry insights to detect early breach activity, respond with countermeasures, and identify leakers and hackers. For more information, visit www.alluresecurity.com, follow on Twitter @AllureSecurity, like on LinkedIn and read the Allure Security Blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005235/en/