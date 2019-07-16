Log in
AllyO Partners with iCIMS to Streamline Recruiting Automation for Employers

07/16/2019 | 07:01am EDT

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllyO, the technology company renowned for its end-to-end AI recruiting solution, announced a new partnership with iCIMS, the leading best-in-class talent acquisition solutions provider, to optimize recruiting processes, and improve hiring outcomes.

The new platform-to-platform integration between AllyO and the iCIMS Applicant Tracking System (ATS) enables employers to move candidates from sourcing to screening seamlessly, improves recruiters’ productivity, and reinforces positive candidate experiences.

Here’s how it works:

  • First, AllyO uses job requirements from iCIMS’ talent-acquisition platform to engage candidates through career fairs, employee referrals, job ads, social media, talent pools, and text and web messaging.

  • Next, AllyO converses with candidates and adds their information into iCIMS’ applicant-tracking system virtually in real time.

  • Then, using intelligent screening, AllyO qualifies the candidates, nearly eliminating drop-off and increasing the number of applicants for interview.

  • Finally, AllyO supports interview scheduling and candidate selection, and reports on applicant interaction and capture rates to improve hiring decisions.

Employers can now use AllyO with iCIMS, which automates recruiting workflow needs, saving the time, IT resources and budget that would have been required to build and maintain the customized linkage between the two solutions.

“Employers are in an incredibly tight and competitive labor market, so they need to work quickly while still making quality hires,” said Susan Vitale, chief marketing officer at iCIMS. “Our partnership with AllyO provides the powerful combination of speed and quality through automated, AI-powered sourcing and screening, backed with data to inform future decisions.”

Nick Possley, Data Products and Engineering Lead for AllyO, shared, “We're pleased to provide our joint customers a delightful, end-to-end recruiting experience through a seamless, bi-directional integration across the entire recruiting workflow. This partnership will enable iCIMS customers to expand the scale of candidate engagement. Rather than filling out an application and waiting until someone responds, AllyO jumps in to engage candidates instantly, saving recruiters time and improving the candidate experience.”

The partnership includes a featured AllyO profile in the iCIMS marketplace, the industry-leading online community of more-than 230 applications, service providers and supporting resources where employers can shop and engage vendors that best fit their unique talent-acquisition needs.

About AllyO
AllyO is an AI technology company with a simple mission – make recruiting delightful and efficient for everyone. It addresses the traditional inefficiencies of lost applicants and conversions due to poor candidate experience, the high cost of recruiting due to overburdening of administrative tasks on hiring teams and lack of visibility and control for HR leadership. It utilizes deeply conversational AI to fully automate an end-to-end recruiting workflow by intelligently engaging via texting over mobile and web. It is used by Fortune 500 enterprises that have experienced a 2-6X increase in applicant capture and conversion rate, 91 percent application completion rate and over 50 percent reduction in cost and time to hire.

AllyO is backed by leading investors such as Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI fund), Randstad Innovation Fund, Sapphire Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Cervin Ventures and Scale Venture Partners. AllyO is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For additional information, please visit us at allyo.com, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About iCIMS
iCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting process through a full product suite and an ecosystem of integrated partners delivered within a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) framework. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports 4,000 customers hiring 4 million people each year and is the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Media Contact:
Kate Achille
The Devon Group
732-706-0123 ext. 703
kate@devonpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
