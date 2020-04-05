Almarai SJSC : Company Announces Its Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Results for The Period Ended in 31st March 2020 (Three Months)

Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing the Profit for the period attributable to Shareholders of the Company for the period by the number of issued Shares (1,000 million issued Shares as of 31

The Earnings per Share (EPS) based on the Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Company for the Period ended on 31

The Comprehensive Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Company for the First quarter 2020 amounted to SAR 289.8 million, a decrease of 22.6% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year (SAR 374.5million) and an increase of 4.5% as compared to the previous quarter (SAR 277.4 million).

The Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Company for the First quarter 2020 amounted to SAR 383.0 million, an increase of 14.0 % as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year (SAR 336.0 million) and an increase of 22.8% as compared to the previous quarter (SAR 311.9 million).

The Operating Profit for the First quarter 2020 amounted to SAR 512.8 million, an increase of 5.4 % as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year (SAR 486.3 million).

The Gross Profit for the First quarter 2020 amounted to SAR 1,253.2 million, an increase of 7.7% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year (SAR 1,163.9 million).

The Revenue for the First quarter 2020 amounted to SAR 3,592.4 million, an increase of 8.6% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year (SAR 3,308.9 million).

Almarai Company ("the Company") is pleased to announce its Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Results for The Period Ended in 31st March 2020 as below:

Contribution of various Business Categories towards the increase in the Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of 14.0

8. The increase of 14.0% in the Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Company as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year is due to:

The Cash Generated from Operating Activities (OCF) reached SAR 384.1 million an decrease of 50.9%, as compared to last year (SAR 782.1 million). This was mainly driven by lower working capital movement due to higher trade receivables from expansion in modern trade and food services. The OCF represents 10.7% of Revenue as compared to 23.6 % for the last year.

Items, elements and notes of the comparatives Condensed Interim Financial Statements have been redisplayed, regrouped and reclassified to meet with the applied accounting policies for the current period which have been prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) that are endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. For more information, please see the notes 2 in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months period ended in 31 March 2020.

The increase of 22.8 % in the Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Company for the First quarter 2020 (SAR 383.0 million) as compared to the previous quarter (SAR 311.9 million) is mainly due to one charges booked in Q4 2019.

The Cash used in Investing Activities reached SAR 240.1 million as compared to the same last year (SAR 605.8million), a decrease of 139.6%. Investing Activities represent 6.7% of revenue as compared to 18.3% for the last year. Investing cashflow reduce significantly as capex program was limited to mainly replacement and existing capex pipeline.

The free cash flow (FCF) reached SAR 39.2 million as compared to the last year (SAR 176.0 million), a decrease of 77.7%. The FCF represent 1.1% of revenue as compared to 5.3% for the last year. The FCF has reduced compared to last year due to timing differences in OCF for the first quarter.

In response to the spread of the Covid-19 in GCC and other territories where Group operates and its resulting disruptions to the social and economic activities in those markets, Almarai's management has proactively assessed its impacts on its operations and has taken a series of preventive measures, including the creation of on-going crisis management teams and processes, to ensure the health and safety of its employees, customers, consumers and wider community as well as to ensure the continuity of supply of its products throughout its markets . Notwithstanding these challenges, Almarai's business operations currently remain largely unaffected as the food industry in general is exempted from various bans and constraints imposed by various regulatory authorities including exemption from curfew hours and cargo shipping and flight operations restrictions. Based on these factors, Almarai's management believes that the Covid-19 pandemic has had no material effects on Almarai's reported financial results for the period ended 31 March 2020. Almarai's management continues to monitor the situation closely.

For Q1 2020 Almarai's core segments have demonstrated top line growth driven mainly by Food, Long Life Dairy and Poultry. However, weakness in GCC Juice markets post sugar tax implementation continue to be a challenge. The cost pressures of higher feeds costs, reformulated juice recipe costs, higher payroll cost due to both higher staff and expatriate levy cost and expected credit losses arising from the Covid19 pandemic continue to impact profit growth. However realized economies of scale via positive sales growth, lower depreciation as a result of lower capital expansion plan in recent years and lower funding cost due to both lower debt and lower rate is driving a positive net income contribution.

Almarai's believes that the crisis management processes and tools in place will help the company face the uncertainty ahead, the focus will remain on the safety and health of its employees, the continuous supply of quality products to the consumers and a particular focus on operating simplifications and cash preservation.