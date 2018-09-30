Almarai SJSC : Company Announces the Redemption of Its SAR 1.7 Billion Perpetual Senior Sukuk on the 1st call date of 30th of September 2018.

30th of September 2018

Almarai Company Announces the Redemption of Its SAR 1.7 Billion Perpetual Senior Sukuk on the 1st call date of 30th of September 2018

Almarai Company ("the Company") is pleased to announce that it has called and completely redeemed its SAR 1.7 billion Perpetual Senior Sukuk ("Series"), on the 1st call date of 30th of September 2018.

The Sukuk redemption transaction details:

1-The total amount of redeemed Perpetual Senior sukuk is SAR 1.7 billion issued at par value of SAR 1 million each with no discount or premium; a total of 1,700 Suk.

2- The redeemed Sukuk were issued on 30th of September 2013 and as of 30th of September 2018, there will be no more trading on this series.

The Company has transferred both the principal and profit to the designated account and the Sukuk account holders will receive funds on 30th of September 2018. It would be transferred through the Agent and Administrator (HSBC Saudi Arabia Ltd) and for any questions or clarification, investors can reach the Agent at (+966112992095)

The financial impact of this transaction will appear in the results of Quarter three of 2018.

The company would like to thank its investor base, specifically all the Sukuk holders who participated in this series, for repeatedly placing their trust in the Company, its board and its management.