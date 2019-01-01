Log in
Almarai SJSC : Company Announces the Sale of its Shares in United Farmers Holding Company (“UFHC”) to Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (“SALIC”) one of the Founding Partners of UFHC.

01/01/2019 | 07:29am CET

31st December 2018

Almarai Company Announces the Sale of its Shares in United Farmers Holding Company ("UFHC") to Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company ("SALIC") one of the Founding Partners of UFHC.

Almarai Company ("the Company"), is pleased to announce that on 31st December 2018, the Company has completed the sale of all its Shares in United Farmers Holding Company ("UFHC") which represent 33.0% of the paid up capital, to Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company ("SALIC"), one of the founding partners of UFHC, for an aggregate amount of 28 million USD equivalent to SAR 105 million, after obtaining all the necessary regulatory and legal approvals.

The financial impact of this transaction will be effective in the 4th Quarter of 2018 results, which is not material to the Company's financial statements. The proceeds from this transaction will be used to support the Company's business and investments.

Disclaimer

Almarai Company SJSC published this content on 01 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2019 06:28:07 UTC
