Almond Breeze Sponsors 123rd Annual Boston Marathon®

Blue
Diamond, the world's leading almond marketer and processor, is
heading to Boston, Massachusetts as the Official Presenting Sponsor of
the Boston Marathon Pre-Race Dinner and exhibitor at key events leading
up to this year’s race. Throughout the weekend, Almond Breeze will have
a presence at FanFest, the athletes’ Family Meeting Area and Athlete’s
Village.
“Blue Diamond is thrilled to be a part of the Boston Marathon and the
presenting sponsor of the Pre-Race Dinner to share our Almond Breeze
recipes with athletes, their families and guests. Blue Diamond Almond
Breeze almondmilk is a great fit for the Marathon audience to reaffirm
healthy living can be achieved every day,” said Blue Diamond Almond
Breeze, Director of Brand Marketing, Suzanne Hagener.
Both 2019 marathoners and all Bostonians alike will be the first to
taste the brand’s exciting, yet-to-launch yogurt innovation and
experience the true versatility of almondmilk. Here’s where to find
Almond Breeze ahead of and on race day:
Almond Breeze 2019 Boston Marathon Schedule:
-
FanFest
– Almond Breeze will be sampling their recently debuted
Almondmilk Made with Real Bananas, as well as their upcoming Almond
Breeze Almondmilk Yogurt Alternative at Copley Square on Friday, 4/12
from 12pm-8pm, Saturday, 4/13 from 11am-8pm and Sunday, 4/14 from
11am-6pm.
-
Pre-Race
Dinner – The evening’s menu will be full of Almond
Breeze-infused dishes including a three-cheese mac’ n cheese, garden
salad with Almond Breeze-based ranch dressing and bread pudding for
dessert. Attendees will also walk away with Almond Breeze Unsweetened
Original single serves and can join in the fun at the Boston City Hall
Plaza on Sunday, 4/14 from 4pm-8pm.
-
Athletes’ Village –
Marathoners can fill up their morning cup with Almond Breeze’s rich
coffee creamer before embarking on their 26.2 mile course into Boston
at Hopkinton Middle and High School on Monday, 4/15.
-
Family Meeting Area – After
the marathon, athletes are encouraged to swing by the Almond Breeze
booth with family and friends for coupons – to ensure they stay
stocked on almondmilk long after race day – and capture the moment to
savor for a lifetime.
Almond Breeze almondmilk is a delicious plant-based milk alternative,
offering a creamy smooth texture and an excellent source of calcium and
Vitamin E. Whether your goal is sweeping through the world’s oldest
consecutively run marathon or simply upgrading a morning’s smoothie,
Almond Breeze makes sure that every step of the way is delicious and
nutritious.
About Blue Diamond
Blue Diamond Growers is the world's leading almond marketer and
processor. It led the development of California’s almond industry since
it was formed as a nonprofit, grower-owned cooperative over 100 years
ago. Today, Blue Diamond has over 3,000 growers across California. Blue
Diamond markets and sells a wide range of almond-based snacks,
beverages, and ingredients, including Blue Diamond® snack
almonds, Nut-Thins® crackers, almond flour, and Almond Breeze®
almondmilk. For more information and recipes for dishes served at the
Pre-Race Dinner, visit www.almondbreeze.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005073/en/