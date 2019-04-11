Almond Breeze Sponsors 123rd Annual Boston Marathon®

Blue Diamond teams up with the Boston Athletic Association to keep athletes fueled with the goodness of almondmilk

Blue Diamond, the world's leading almond marketer and processor, is heading to Boston, Massachusetts as the Official Presenting Sponsor of the Boston Marathon Pre-Race Dinner and exhibitor at key events leading up to this year’s race. Throughout the weekend, Almond Breeze will have a presence at FanFest, the athletes’ Family Meeting Area and Athlete’s Village.

“Blue Diamond is thrilled to be a part of the Boston Marathon and the presenting sponsor of the Pre-Race Dinner to share our Almond Breeze recipes with athletes, their families and guests. Blue Diamond Almond Breeze almondmilk is a great fit for the Marathon audience to reaffirm healthy living can be achieved every day,” said Blue Diamond Almond Breeze, Director of Brand Marketing, Suzanne Hagener.

Both 2019 marathoners and all Bostonians alike will be the first to taste the brand’s exciting, yet-to-launch yogurt innovation and experience the true versatility of almondmilk. Here’s where to find Almond Breeze ahead of and on race day:

Almond Breeze 2019 Boston Marathon Schedule:

FanFest – Almond Breeze will be sampling their recently debuted Almondmilk Made with Real Bananas, as well as their upcoming Almond Breeze Almondmilk Yogurt Alternative at Copley Square on Friday, 4/12 from 12pm-8pm, Saturday, 4/13 from 11am-8pm and Sunday, 4/14 from 11am-6pm.

Almond Breeze will be sampling their recently debuted Almondmilk Made with Real Bananas, as well as their upcoming Almond Breeze Almondmilk Yogurt Alternative at Copley Square on Friday, 4/12 from 12pm-8pm, Saturday, 4/13 from 11am-8pm and Sunday, 4/14 from 11am-6pm. Pre-Race Dinner – The evening’s menu will be full of Almond Breeze-infused dishes including a three-cheese mac’ n cheese, garden salad with Almond Breeze-based ranch dressing and bread pudding for dessert. Attendees will also walk away with Almond Breeze Unsweetened Original single serves and can join in the fun at the Boston City Hall Plaza on Sunday, 4/14 from 4pm-8pm.

– The evening’s menu will be full of Almond Breeze-infused dishes including a three-cheese mac’ n cheese, garden salad with Almond Breeze-based ranch dressing and bread pudding for dessert. Attendees will also walk away with Almond Breeze Unsweetened Original single serves and can join in the fun at the Boston City Hall Plaza on Sunday, 4/14 from 4pm-8pm. Athletes’ Village – Marathoners can fill up their morning cup with Almond Breeze’s rich coffee creamer before embarking on their 26.2 mile course into Boston at Hopkinton Middle and High School on Monday, 4/15.

– Marathoners can fill up their morning cup with Almond Breeze’s rich coffee creamer before embarking on their 26.2 mile course into Boston at Hopkinton Middle and High School on Monday, 4/15. Family Meeting Area – After the marathon, athletes are encouraged to swing by the Almond Breeze booth with family and friends for coupons – to ensure they stay stocked on almondmilk long after race day – and capture the moment to savor for a lifetime.

Almond Breeze almondmilk is a delicious plant-based milk alternative, offering a creamy smooth texture and an excellent source of calcium and Vitamin E. Whether your goal is sweeping through the world’s oldest consecutively run marathon or simply upgrading a morning’s smoothie, Almond Breeze makes sure that every step of the way is delicious and nutritious.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. It led the development of California’s almond industry since it was formed as a nonprofit, grower-owned cooperative over 100 years ago. Today, Blue Diamond has over 3,000 growers across California. Blue Diamond markets and sells a wide range of almond-based snacks, beverages, and ingredients, including Blue Diamond® snack almonds, Nut-Thins® crackers, almond flour, and Almond Breeze® almondmilk. For more information and recipes for dishes served at the Pre-Race Dinner, visit www.almondbreeze.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005073/en/