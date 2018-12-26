Almond Orchard Growers to be Spotlighted on Blue Diamond Almonds' First Rose Parade® Float

Blue Diamond Almonds, the world's leading almond marketer and processor
is bringing its vision to deliver the benefits of almonds to life in
this year’s Rose Parade®, an iconic and annual New Year’s Day
event held in Pasadena, CA on January 1, 2019. This is the first year
the brand will take part in the parade.
Blue Diamond Almonds’ California-certified float will feature Almond
Breeze® as the headlining Blue Diamond product and
will be decorated with over 18,000 California-grown roses and 23,000
varietal flowers. It will also showcase five almond orchard farmers and
their families who are a part of Blue Diamond Growers’ cooperative of
3,000+ dedicated growers – currently, one of the world’s leading
agricultural co-ops.
The five growers to be spotlighted on the float come from a long line of
multi-generational farming families, some dating back to the 1700’s.
They include Craig Fulwyler, Steve Massaro, Pat Romero, Kevin Hall and
Garcharan Dhillon, all of whom have a combined 100 years growing for
Blue Diamond Almonds and, more impressively, over 300 years of almond
farming in their family history.
“This year’s Rose Parade theme is ‘The Melody of Life’, which is why
we’ve decided to highlight our family of growers. Each one of these
farmers has dedicated his or her life to the almond lifecycle and to
supplying our consumers around the globe with the best, high-quality
California almonds. Each almond is nutritious and allows us to create
innovative almond products,” said Blue Diamond Senior Vice President,
Global Consumer Division, Raj Joshi. “We want to put them on a podium,
making sure they receive the recognition they deserve.”
One of Blue Diamond Almond’s key product offerings is Almond Breeze®
Almondmilk, a nutritious and delicious-tasting non-dairy milk
alternative. As the number one almondmilk in the U.S., Almond Breeze®
is a keystone of the Blue Diamond product suite and a marquee brand for
the float. Made with California almonds, its unsweetened varieties have
zero added sugar and only 30 calories per serving. Almond Breeze®
comes in both refrigerated and shelf stable packaging, which allows
consumers to stock their pantry with almond milk and have it on hand for
any and every occasion.
“Blue Diamond Almond Breeze brings families together through our
delicious and nutrient-packed plant-based beverages. Embracing family
moments, like The Rose Parade, is important to demonstrate an ongoing
commitment to our growers—the most important members of the Blue Diamond
family,” said Joshi.
You can watch the Blue Diamond Almonds float at The Rose Parade on
January 1, 2019, starting at 8:00 a.m. PST in Pasadena, California.
About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses
The Tournament of Roses® is a volunteer organization that
hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade®
presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by
Northwestern Mutual and a variety of accompanying events. 935 volunteer
members of the association will drive the success of 130th Rose Parade
themed "The Melody of Life," on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, followed by
the 105th Rose Bowl Game. For more information, visit www.tournamentofroses.com.
About Blue Diamond
Blue Diamond Growers is the world's leading almond marketer and
processor. It led the development of California’s almond industry since
it was formed as a nonprofit, grower-owned cooperative over 100 years
ago. Today Blue Diamond has over 3,000 growers across California. Blue
Diamond markets and sells a wide range of almond-based snacks,
beverages, and ingredients, including Blue Diamond Snack Almonds®,
Nut-Thins® crackers, almond flour, and the number one
almondmilk in the U.S., Almond Breeze®. For more information,
visit www.bluediamond.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005018/en/