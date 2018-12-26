Almond Orchard Growers to be Spotlighted on Blue Diamond Almonds' First Rose Parade® Float

Farmers from all of Northern California will walk alongside the float January 1, 2019

Blue Diamond Almonds, the world's leading almond marketer and processor is bringing its vision to deliver the benefits of almonds to life in this year’s Rose Parade®, an iconic and annual New Year’s Day event held in Pasadena, CA on January 1, 2019. This is the first year the brand will take part in the parade.

Blue Diamond Almonds’ California-certified float will feature Almond Breeze® as the headlining Blue Diamond product and will be decorated with over 18,000 California-grown roses and 23,000 varietal flowers. It will also showcase five almond orchard farmers and their families who are a part of Blue Diamond Growers’ cooperative of 3,000+ dedicated growers – currently, one of the world’s leading agricultural co-ops.

The five growers to be spotlighted on the float come from a long line of multi-generational farming families, some dating back to the 1700’s. They include Craig Fulwyler, Steve Massaro, Pat Romero, Kevin Hall and Garcharan Dhillon, all of whom have a combined 100 years growing for Blue Diamond Almonds and, more impressively, over 300 years of almond farming in their family history.

“This year’s Rose Parade theme is ‘The Melody of Life’, which is why we’ve decided to highlight our family of growers. Each one of these farmers has dedicated his or her life to the almond lifecycle and to supplying our consumers around the globe with the best, high-quality California almonds. Each almond is nutritious and allows us to create innovative almond products,” said Blue Diamond Senior Vice President, Global Consumer Division, Raj Joshi. “We want to put them on a podium, making sure they receive the recognition they deserve.”

One of Blue Diamond Almond’s key product offerings is Almond Breeze® Almondmilk, a nutritious and delicious-tasting non-dairy milk alternative. As the number one almondmilk in the U.S., Almond Breeze® is a keystone of the Blue Diamond product suite and a marquee brand for the float. Made with California almonds, its unsweetened varieties have zero added sugar and only 30 calories per serving. Almond Breeze® comes in both refrigerated and shelf stable packaging, which allows consumers to stock their pantry with almond milk and have it on hand for any and every occasion.

“Blue Diamond Almond Breeze brings families together through our delicious and nutrient-packed plant-based beverages. Embracing family moments, like The Rose Parade, is important to demonstrate an ongoing commitment to our growers—the most important members of the Blue Diamond family,” said Joshi.

You can watch the Blue Diamond Almonds float at The Rose Parade on January 1, 2019, starting at 8:00 a.m. PST in Pasadena, California.

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses

The Tournament of Roses® is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual and a variety of accompanying events. 935 volunteer members of the association will drive the success of 130th Rose Parade themed "The Melody of Life," on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, followed by the 105th Rose Bowl Game. For more information, visit www.tournamentofroses.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. It led the development of California’s almond industry since it was formed as a nonprofit, grower-owned cooperative over 100 years ago. Today Blue Diamond has over 3,000 growers across California. Blue Diamond markets and sells a wide range of almond-based snacks, beverages, and ingredients, including Blue Diamond Snack Almonds®, Nut-Thins® crackers, almond flour, and the number one almondmilk in the U.S., Almond Breeze®. For more information, visit www.bluediamond.com.

