Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aloi, ACE, and Mainstream Announce Company Rebrand to Adaptec Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 11:53am EDT

Last year, Aloi Materials Handling and Automation shared exciting news that they acquired Automated Cells & Equipment and Mainstream. As a part of their ongoing integration, they are pleased to announce their new combined company name: Adaptec Solutions.

Adaptec Solutions is a single source integrator for all material handling and automation needs. Their collective products and services portfolio includes warehousing, robotic integration and training, controls, design consulting, and inspection services to ensure total customer satisfaction. With increased service coverage, Adaptec provides seamless, high-quality, efficient customer service for the products and services they offer. Available 24/7, technicians are quickly dispatched for breakdowns, ensuring consistent and professional service.

The company continues to be led by president and CEO, Andrew Creathorn. Creathorn describes the rebranding as, “a key step in our growth strategy towards our objective of building a full service company for the markets and applications we serve.” Creathorn further adds, “Our goal is to provide our customers with the solutions they need throughout the life cycle of their equipment that will enable them to meet their commitments.”

In support of the rebrand, the company has made a number of exciting changes including a new website domain (adaptecsolutions.com) a new online store (adaptecsolutionsonline.com), and new mission and vision statements. Driven by the mission, “To deliver superior, efficient, safe solutions that enable our customers to always meet their commitments,” Adaptec strives to be known as a leader in facility efficiency and safety solutions, and an employer of choice in the communities where they operate.

With any questions regarding the rebranding process, you can contact Adaptec via phone (800-724-5794) or email (communications@adaptecsolutions.com).

Follow Adaptec on social media for more company news!

https://www.linkedin.com/company/adaptecsolutions

https://www.facebook.com/adaptecsolutions

https://twitter.com/adaptecsolution


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pHELLOFRESH SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:25pTURBON AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
12:25pHELLOFRESH SE : Exercise of Call Options
EQ
12:24pGrowing R&D Activities to Push the Global Protein Expression Market to Garner $2491.67 Million by 2028
AQ
12:23p"It's going to be hard to keep KTM off the podium"
PU
12:23pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decisions of issuer's Board of Directors
PU
12:23pORGANIC AGRICULTURAL CO LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
12:22pCommodity traders face rising finance costs as big banks pull out
RE
12:22pBUNGELTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S raises its full year guidance
2LOTUS BAKERIES NV : LOTUS BAKERIES: Half-year results 2020
3Gold prices set for first weekly decline in 10
4VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG with very high growth dynamics in the first half of 2020 - forecast for the 2020..
5THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group