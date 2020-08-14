Aloi, ACE, and Mainstream Announce Company Rebrand to Adaptec Solutions

Last year, Aloi Materials Handling and Automation shared exciting news that they acquired Automated Cells & Equipment and Mainstream. As a part of their ongoing integration, they are pleased to announce their new combined company name: Adaptec Solutions.

Adaptec Solutions is a single source integrator for all material handling and automation needs. Their collective products and services portfolio includes warehousing, robotic integration and training, controls, design consulting, and inspection services to ensure total customer satisfaction. With increased service coverage, Adaptec provides seamless, high-quality, efficient customer service for the products and services they offer. Available 24/7, technicians are quickly dispatched for breakdowns, ensuring consistent and professional service.

The company continues to be led by president and CEO, Andrew Creathorn. Creathorn describes the rebranding as, “a key step in our growth strategy towards our objective of building a full service company for the markets and applications we serve.” Creathorn further adds, “Our goal is to provide our customers with the solutions they need throughout the life cycle of their equipment that will enable them to meet their commitments.”

In support of the rebrand, the company has made a number of exciting changes including a new website domain (adaptecsolutions.com) a new online store (adaptecsolutionsonline.com), and new mission and vision statements. Driven by the mission, “To deliver superior, efficient, safe solutions that enable our customers to always meet their commitments,” Adaptec strives to be known as a leader in facility efficiency and safety solutions, and an employer of choice in the communities where they operate.

With any questions regarding the rebranding process, you can contact Adaptec via phone (800-724-5794) or email (communications@adaptecsolutions.com).

