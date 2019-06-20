Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Alone among peers, Norway raises rates, eyes two more hikes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 05:37am EDT
People go about their day near Norway's central bank building in Oslo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's central bank raised its main interest rate on Thursday, as expected, and said it may hike again in September and in the first half of 2020 as domestic strength trumps a global economic slowdown, strengthening the crown currency.

The bank raised its key policy rate to 1.25% from 1.0%, in line with the forecast of 27 of 29 economists in a Reuters poll.

Following the unanimous decision, the crown rose 1% to trade at 9.6713 to the euro at 0915 GMT, and was up by 1.6% for the day against the dollar to 8.5634.

"Our current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks suggests that the policy rate will most likely be increased further in the course of 2019," Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement.

The most likely timing of the next hike is September, and another increase could come before the summer of 2020, he later added at a news conference.

Norges Bank hiked rates last September for the first time since 2011 and raised them again in March against a backdrop of rising inflation and solid growth as Norway's oil industry continues to increase investments.

The board's aim of tightening policy stands in contrast to the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, both of which have signalled in recent days that they are contemplating monetary easing.

"Norges Bank lifted the rate path and suggest that the next hike most likely will come as soon as September," economist Joachim Bernhardsen at Nordea Markets said in a note to clients.

"The new rate path reads 1.45% in Q4 2019, which gives an 80% probability of a September hike. The next hike will come by December for sure, according to the rate path," he added.

Norges Bank's new projections still showed a further rate hike was likely to come in 2020, although the probability had decreased slightly since a March forecast.

Companies' capacity utilisation is now above the long-term average while unemployment is set to decline further from its decade-low 2.2%, Norges Bank said.

"If the economic outlook changes, the rate forecasts will also change," Olsen told a news conference.

Norway's core inflation, which excludes changes that stem from volatile energy prices and taxes, is expected to rise this year to 2.4% from 1.6% in 2018, above the central bank's long-term target of 2.0%.

(Writing by Terje Solsvik; editing by Gwladys Fouche and Kevin Liffey)

By Nerijus Adomaitis and Victoria Klesty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:00aA 10-Year Treasury Yield Below 2% Is Something Almost Nobody Saw Coming
DJ
05:57aPhilippine central bank stands pat, but signals further easing as global risks rise
RE
05:57aTrainline expects to price IPO at top of range - bookrunner
RE
05:44aECB's last monetary policy decision was taken unanimously - de Guindos
RE
05:40aIndonesia central bank cuts bank reserve requirements, says next rate move is down
RE
05:39aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : 39th Ordinary Meeting of ECOWAS chiefs of Defence Staff opens in Abuja
PU
05:37aAlone among peers, Norway raises rates, eyes two more hikes
RE
05:37aKenya central bank governor says recent downward movement of shilling not an issue
RE
05:18aCool weather hits UK retail sales in May in gloomy sign for economy
RE
05:17aOil jumps 3% to $63 as Iran shoots down U.S. drone in Gulf
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : 2018/19 Preliminary Results
4Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : FBI eyes Deutsche Bank after money-laundering report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About