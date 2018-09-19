Alopecia Therapeutics - A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report by Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest drug pipeline analysis report on alopecia
therapeutics. The report includes a comprehensive research on
the pipeline molecules under investigation by the pharmaceutical
companies within the defined data collection period for the treatment of
alopecia. The report also includes a study of the pipeline molecules in
various stages including, on-going clinical trials, discovery, and
pre-clinical.
Alopecia therapeutics: An overview
Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that results in unpredictable hair
loss from the scalp, face, and sometimes elsewhere in the body. In most
cases, hair loss occurs in small patches, but in some instances, hair
loss is extreme. There are three types of alopecia which include
alopecia areata, androgenetic alopecia, and alopecia totalis. The main
symptoms of alopecia are hair loss. Hair usually falls out in small
round patches on the scalp. These patches are usually several
centimeters or less. Hair loss might also occur in other parts of the
body.
Alopecia happens when the immune system attacks the healthy hair
follicles. People with a family history of type 1 diabetes and
rheumatoid arthritis are more prone to alopecia. It is diagnosed by
carrying out a scalp biopsy and by doing blood tests.
Alopecia areata can occur to any person, and it usually begins in
childhood. Androgenetic alopecia is one of the frequent causes of hair
loss irrespective of gender. According to the National Institute of
Health (NIH), androgenetic alopecia affects an estimated 50 million men
and 30 million women in the US.
Alopecia therapeutics: Segmentation of pipeline
molecules
Technavio’s research segments the pipeline molecules based on different
phases of drug development including, therapies employed, route of
administration (RoA), mechanism of action (MoA), therapeutic modality,
and the targets for the drugs under development. In the current drug
pipeline, the most preferred RoA remains through the topical mode, with
around 41% of the pipeline molecules administered through this mode.
Between companies and institutions, companies led the drug development
space for the treatment of alopecia. Some of the key players include
Aclaris Therapeutics, Allergan, Almirall, BERG, and Bioniz.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
1. Scope of the Report
2. Regulatory Framework
3. Drug Development Landscape
4. Drug Development Strategies
-
Therapies employed
-
Route of administration
-
Therapeutic modality
-
Mechanism of action
5. Recruitment Strategies
-
Geographical coverage
-
Recruitment status
-
Gender
-
Age
6. Key Companies
-
Type of players
-
Company overview
7. Discontinued and Dormant Molecules
