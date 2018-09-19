Alopecia Therapeutics - A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report by Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest drug pipeline analysis report on alopecia therapeutics. The report includes a comprehensive research on the pipeline molecules under investigation by the pharmaceutical companies within the defined data collection period for the treatment of alopecia. The report also includes a study of the pipeline molecules in various stages including, on-going clinical trials, discovery, and pre-clinical.

Alopecia therapeutics: An overview

Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that results in unpredictable hair loss from the scalp, face, and sometimes elsewhere in the body. In most cases, hair loss occurs in small patches, but in some instances, hair loss is extreme. There are three types of alopecia which include alopecia areata, androgenetic alopecia, and alopecia totalis. The main symptoms of alopecia are hair loss. Hair usually falls out in small round patches on the scalp. These patches are usually several centimeters or less. Hair loss might also occur in other parts of the body.

Alopecia happens when the immune system attacks the healthy hair follicles. People with a family history of type 1 diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis are more prone to alopecia. It is diagnosed by carrying out a scalp biopsy and by doing blood tests.

Alopecia areata can occur to any person, and it usually begins in childhood. Androgenetic alopecia is one of the frequent causes of hair loss irrespective of gender. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), androgenetic alopecia affects an estimated 50 million men and 30 million women in the US.

Alopecia therapeutics: Segmentation of pipeline molecules

Technavio’s research segments the pipeline molecules based on different phases of drug development including, therapies employed, route of administration (RoA), mechanism of action (MoA), therapeutic modality, and the targets for the drugs under development. In the current drug pipeline, the most preferred RoA remains through the topical mode, with around 41% of the pipeline molecules administered through this mode.

Between companies and institutions, companies led the drug development space for the treatment of alopecia. Some of the key players include Aclaris Therapeutics, Allergan, Almirall, BERG, and Bioniz.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

1. Scope of the Report

2. Regulatory Framework

3. Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

4. Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

Route of administration

Therapeutic modality

Mechanism of action

5. Recruitment Strategies

Geographical coverage

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

6. Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

7. Discontinued and Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

