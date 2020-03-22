Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alorica Dominican Republic Public Closure Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 09:32pm EDT

In alignment with the government’s state of emergency and CNZFE’s order this afternoon to close BPO sites on Tuesday at 1 p.m., we will be closing our physical operations tonight at 6 p.m. This gives our teams a little more time to prepare as we do what is right for our employees, their families and the community in which we operate, and work collectively to stop the spread of COVID-19. Temporarily closing our sites until further notice is a preventative measure only—to date, no one in our organization has tested positive for the virus. We are aggressively continuing our efforts to transition our operations to a work-from-home model, as requested by local authorities.

As a people-to-people company, our No. 1 priority is to protect the health and safety of our entire Alorica family. While we navigate the fast-paced developments surrounding COVID-19, we ask our people to stay positive, remain calm and to take care of one another during this time of uncertainty. All employees are advised to remain home until further notice; immediate supervisors and Employee Experience personnel will be in frequent contact with our teams throughout this transition and will reach out with further instruction and information as this situation evolves. We’d also like to thank our clients for their understanding, support and commitment as we follow government guidelines and do what’s best for our employees and communities.

We will continue to work closely with the government, local health organizations and industry associations to ensure we act in the best interest of our team members, the community and our clients. To our Alorica family and the rest of the world, we know times are tough right now. But together we are tougher—and we will get through this.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:07pNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Troubled cruise ship with 2,000 passengers docks in Honolulu
AQ
11:05pCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Singapore Airlines grounds most of its fleet as coronavirus poses 'greatest challenge'
RE
11:04pMCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES : Evaluates Alternatives with BuildingIQ Resulting from Material Misrepresentations Found During Due Diligence
AQ
11:02pCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Singapore Airlines grounds most of its fleet as coronavirus poses 'greatest challenge'
RE
11:02pVICINITY CENTRES : ASIC 484 - Cancellation of securities pursuant to on-market buy-back
PU
10:51pQUDIAN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Qudian Inc. - QD
PR
10:49pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea's March exports rise as virus drives teleconference demand
RE
10:47pRAKUTEN : Notice Regarding Withdrawal of Application for Deposit Insurance in the United States and Intention to Refile the Application
PU
10:47pCLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Business Update
PU
10:22pWESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Announces Temporary Production Curtailments
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Access to Remdesivir Outside of Clinical Trials
2Airbus says plants to reopen at slower production rate
3UNICREDIT S.P.A. : Stock exchanges revise trading rules, circuit breakers as volatility surges
4Senate GOP coronavirus bill aids U.S. transit, airports but loans not cash for airlines
5COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : COOPER ENERGY : Morgans rates COE as Add

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group