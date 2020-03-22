Alorica Dominican Republic Public Closure Announcement

In alignment with the government’s state of emergency and CNZFE’s order this afternoon to close BPO sites on Tuesday at 1 p.m., we will be closing our physical operations tonight at 6 p.m. This gives our teams a little more time to prepare as we do what is right for our employees, their families and the community in which we operate, and work collectively to stop the spread of COVID-19. Temporarily closing our sites until further notice is a preventative measure only—to date, no one in our organization has tested positive for the virus. We are aggressively continuing our efforts to transition our operations to a work-from-home model, as requested by local authorities.

As a people-to-people company, our No. 1 priority is to protect the health and safety of our entire Alorica family. While we navigate the fast-paced developments surrounding COVID-19, we ask our people to stay positive, remain calm and to take care of one another during this time of uncertainty. All employees are advised to remain home until further notice; immediate supervisors and Employee Experience personnel will be in frequent contact with our teams throughout this transition and will reach out with further instruction and information as this situation evolves. We’d also like to thank our clients for their understanding, support and commitment as we follow government guidelines and do what’s best for our employees and communities.

We will continue to work closely with the government, local health organizations and industry associations to ensure we act in the best interest of our team members, the community and our clients. To our Alorica family and the rest of the world, we know times are tough right now. But together we are tougher—and we will get through this.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200322005045/en/