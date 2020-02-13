Log in
Alorica Launches Its CSR Commitment Focused on Philanthropy, People and the Planet

02/13/2020 | 09:08am EST

Along with the Launch, Non-Profit Partner MLBA Releases Its 2019 Impact Report, Showcasing Alorica’s Unique Approach to Corporate Giving

Alorica Inc., a global leader in customer experience solutions, today introduced its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program focused on three pillars: Philanthropy, People and Planet. As a founder-led organization, Alorica embraces a family-like culture of giving, reflected in the company’s employee-led, non-profit partner Making Lives Better with Alorica’s (MLBA), first-ever Impact Report. The report highlights MLBA’s contributions in 2019, including the achievement of a major milestone—surpassing $5 million in monetary donations, which was accomplished in four short years since inception. To support the launch, Alorica will be participating in “The Future of Social Responsibility in Outsourcing” panel on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the IAOP OWS2.0 conference.

“Over the years, we’ve followed our employees’ lead in making lives better. By empowering them to give to those in need, the best way they know how, we have ingrained the culture of paying it forward into who we are,” said Joyce Lee, Chief Culture Officer at Alorica. “I’m excited to formally share Alorica’s CSR centered around Philanthropy, People and Planet so that as an organization, we can build momentum to continue making a meaningful difference to the local causes and communities our employees truly care about.”

Alorica’s CSR targets the following:

  • PhilanthropyDiscovering the Giving Side of Alorica
    • MLBA – Founded in 2015, the global non-profit empowers its nearly 90 Chapters to provide to those in need within their own communities. Alorica employees have the decision-making power to determine how to make lives better through grants, fundraisers and volunteering.
    • In 2019, the non-profit raised more than $1.6 million, awarded nearly 3,000 grants, partnered with 159 other charities and served nearly 5,000 volunteer hours.
    • Other focus areas include: Donations, Volunteerism, Non-Profit Partnerships and Disaster Relief
  • PeopleOur People are Everything
    • Training & Development – Through award-winning training tools like gamification and microlearning, and development programs, such as the Women’s Initiative, we’re building tomorrow’s leaders, today.
    • Diversity – Alorica is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) through the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and through the Supplier Clearinghouse for the Utility Supplier Diversity Program of the California Public Utilities Commission.
    • Other interest groups we support include disadvantaged communities, those with disabilities and military families
  • Planet Earth is All We Have, there is no Plan(et) B
    • Carbon Footprint – We adhere to strict heating, cooling and electricity-consumption targets, and we’ve established a robust Work-at-Home (WAH) program of 3,000+ employees. Our WAH program reduces carbon emissions by nearly 10,000 metric tons a year, further minimizing our impact on the environment.
    • Other programs include: Sustainability and Waste

To learn more about Alorica’s commitment to CSR, visit www.alorica.com/corporate-social-responsibility. To get involved with MLBA, or to read the 2019 Impact Report, go to livesbetter.org.

About Alorica

Alorica is a global leader in customer experience solutions. We are made up of 100,000 passionate problem solvers who make lives better through positive customer interactions—at every touchpoint—across voice, chat and social. Leveraging innovative technologies—including intelligent automation and a comprehensive analytics suite—we support the world’s most respected brands with the best talent and resources necessary to create insanely great experiences. Alorica provides a host of world-class services—from customer care to financial solutions and digital services—to clients across industries of all kinds, many of whom are on the Fortune 500. Alorica contact centers and operation hubs span the globe with locations in 14 countries. To learn more, visit www.Alorica.com.

About Making Lives Better with Alorica (MLBA)

Founded in 2015, Making Lives Better with Alorica (MLBA) is the global, non-profit partner of Alorica. Our approach to corporate philanthropy is like none other; while most companies handle charitable giving from the top-down, MLBA and Alorica empower its nearly 90 employee-led Chapters across the United States, Philippines, Mexico, Panama, Guatemala and Canada to make lives better for local causes and individuals that matter most to them. To learn more, visit https://www.livesbetter.org/.


© Business Wire 2020
