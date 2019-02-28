Alorica Names Colleen Beers as President of North America and Europe Operations

In a move designed to further champion Alorica’s culture of passion,
performance and possibilities while also fostering greater empowerment
for employees, Alorica
Inc., a global leader in customer experience solutions, today
announced the promotion of Colleen Beers to President of North America
and Europe. This appointment reflects Beers’ record of leadership and
results achieved throughout her tenure at Alorica.
Reporting directly to Chief Operating Officer Greg Haller, Beers will
serve as a member of the Executive Leadership Team, responsible for
Alorica employees and sites across the U.S., Canada and Bulgaria, while
managing operations to best serve our clients.
“Colleen is the right person to give Alorica a front seat at the table
in this hyper-changing industry, specifically in North America and
Europe regions,” said Greg Haller, Chief Operating Officer at Alorica.
“Colleen comes with a unique skillset, in that she started in this
industry as a front-line agent. By coming up through the ranks, not only
does she understand the employee lifecycle, but she has an innate
ability to influence and drive positive change across our organization
while personifying our cultural cornerstone of making lives better, one
interaction at a time.”
Beers previously served as Senior Vice President of Operations at
Alorica. Under her leadership, Alorica achieved year-over-year growth,
diversified its lines of business within targeted accounts and improved
the new-client implementation process. In addition, Beers is also a
board member of Alorica’s Women’s Initiative program, where she has been
an outspoken supporter of the need to champion, support and promote
current and future women leaders. Colleen is also an influential leader
on the Customer Contact Week Advisory Board.
“It has been an incredible experience seeing Alorica grow and evolve
over the years, and I’m even more excited today about what we’re
creating to meet our clients’ needs, positioning Alorica as the
undisputed leader in our industry,” said Colleen Beers, President, North
America and Europe at Alorica.
Prior to joining Alorica, Beers was Vice President of Call Center
Solutions at Harte-Hanks and worked in a variety of roles including
client services, new logo sales and training for ACS, Teleperformance
and Aegis. For more information, please read Beers’ full bio here.
About Alorica
Alorica is a global leader in customer experience solutions. We are made
up of more than 100,000 passionate problem solvers who make lives better
through positive customer interactions—at every touchpoint—across
voice, chat and social. Leveraging innovative technologies—including
intelligent automation and a comprehensive analytics suite—we support
the world’s most respected brands with the talent and resources
necessary to create insanely great experiences. Alorica
provides a host of world-class services—from customer care to financial
solutions and digital services—to clients across industries of all
kinds, many of whom are on the Fortune 500. Celebrating our 20th
anniversary this year, Alorica contact centers and operation hubs span
the globe with 130 locations in 14 countries. To learn more, visit www.Alorica.com.
