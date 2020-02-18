Log in
Alorica Recognized as One of the Best Customer Experience Providers for the Sixth Year in a Row

02/18/2020 | 09:17am EST

The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals Includes Alorica in its Annual Global Outsourcing 100 List

Alorica Inc., a global leader in customer experience solutions, today announced it has earned a spot on the 2020 Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 (GO100) list for the sixth consecutive year. The annual list, presented by the International Association of Outsourcing Providers (IAOP), identifies the world’s best outsourcing service providers.

“While the outsourcing industry is constantly evolving, we continue to position ourselves as a partner of choice by leveraging our high-performing people, innovative technologies, proven processes and global expertise,” said Greg Haller, Chief Operating Officer at Alorica. “The inclusion on the GO100 is a testament to Alorica’s commitment to customer experience excellence. Thank you to IAOP for the recognition and validation.”

Judging for the GO100 is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

“Companies that outsource, not only in the traditional sense but also through the wide array of the ever-changing collaborative business models, are scrutinizing their providers very closely, which is why choosing the right partners is more important than ever,” said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. “The GO100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships."

For companies who turn to IAOP for guidance on their outsourcing strategy, Alorica’s consistent presence on the GO100 list is a reflection of our 20+ year legacy of providing insanely great customer experiences. To discuss your business goals and how Alorica’s personalized approach to customer service can positively impact your customers, email us sales@alorica.com.

About Alorica

Alorica is a global leader in customer experience solutions. We are made up of 100,000 passionate problem solvers who make lives better through positive customer interactions—at every touchpoint—across voice, chat and social. Leveraging innovative technologies—including intelligent automation and a comprehensive analytics suite—we support the world’s most respected brands with the best talent and resources necessary to create insanely great experiences. Alorica provides a host of world-class services—from customer care to financial solutions and digital services—to clients across industries of all kinds, many of whom are on the Fortune 500. Alorica contact centres and operation hubs span the globe with locations in 14 countries. To learn more, visit www.Alorica.com.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.


© Business Wire 2020
