Alpega TMS And Shippeo Announce Global Strategic Partnership

THE TWO SOLUTIONS JOIN FORCES COMBINING THE TRANSPORT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION FROM ALPEGA WITH THE REAL-TIME VISIBILITY CAPABILITIES FROM SHIPPEO

Alpega TMS and Shippeo have partnered to deliver a new solution offering combining Alpega’s transport management system with Shippeo’s visibility solution to help shippers boost supply chain transparency and transform their logistics flow capabilities.

With visibility playing an increasingly essential role in transportation management, the Alpega TMS and Shippeo partnership enables increased levels of operational excellence for shippers, providing critical tracking milestones and the ability to better measure and improve their transportation management processes.

Shippeo’s platform complements Alpega TMS by gathering real-time information on multimodal transportation flows in over 60 countries with a strong focus on road and maritime. It offers best-in-market estimated time of arrival (ETA) accuracy and reliability thanks to a sophisticated algorithm developed in-house, which is fully integrated with Alpega’s solution.

As part of Alpega’s partner ecosystem, this collaboration strengthens Alpega’s growing portfolio of innovative solutions for transport management challenges. As the European leader for real-time transportation visibility, Shippeo was a natural fit with Alpega for the partnership, leveraging the combined strengths of two top-tier solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner globally with Alpega at a time when Shippeo is experiencing substantial growth and momentum here in Europe. We're convinced that the future of transportation will rely on deeper and more advanced integrations between TMS systems and real-time transportation visibility solutions. Alpega is a key player in Europe where both organizations have already celebrated joint successes with a variety of customers. We're very excited to take this collaboration to the next level" said Lucien Besse, Co-founder & COO of Shippeo regarding the partnership.

In his comments about the partnership, Alpega Group CEO Todd DeLaughter said, “In order to offer our clients the best possible solution for their needs, our strategy is to partner with leading vendors for capabilities that complement and strengthen our TMS. We are excited to embark on a new collaboration that brings our TMS solution to the next level through a trusted and well-established partner like Shippeo. We are looking forward to continuing to see the added value for our customers”

About Shippeo

Shippeo, the European leader in real-time transportation visibility, helps major shippers and logistics service providers leverage transportation to deliver exceptional customer service and achieve operational excellence. Their Multimodal Visibility Network connects FTL, LTL, parcel, and container transport and integrates 500+ TMS, telematics and ELD systems using a unique API. The Shippeo platform provides instant access to real-time delivery tracking, automates customer processes and offers unmatched ETA accuracy thanks to a proprietary and industry-leading algorithm developed in-house. Global brands like Carrefour, Schneider Electric, Faurecia, Saint-Gobain and Eckes Granini trust Shippeo to track more than 5 million shipments per year across 62 countries.

Learn more at www.shippeo.com

About Alpega

Alpega Group is a leading global logistics software company offering modular solutions that cover all transportation and logistics complexity needs. By bringing together the best solutions and market expertise, the Alpega Group has created the transportation industry’s only scalable end-to-end software suite.

Alpega TMS empowers transport professionals to manage the logistics and supply chain processes; it transforms global and local supply chains into collaborative ecosystems, bringing together all parties involved. Alpega TMS’s unique scalability and best-in-breed standalone solutions ensure shippers benefit from a system that evolves alongside their needs, regardless of the complexity of their logistics processes. Our freight procurement solution, TenderEasy, provides a world-class solution for sourcing transportation providers across air, land, and sea. In terms of freight exchanges, 123cargo, Teleroute, and Wtransnet are leading European marketplaces designed to match spot shipments and truck capacity.

For more information, visit www.alpegagroup.com

