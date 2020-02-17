Log in
Alpega TMS Shows Impressive Triple-digit Growth in Expanding SME Segment

02/17/2020 | 10:01am EST

Scalable transportation software sees 100% growth in New recurring revenue for 2019

Alpega Group, the leading provider of cloud-based, end-to-end transportation and logistics management software in Europe, today announced that new business from its TMS software grew by 100% in the SME segment in 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005017/en/

Todd DeLaughter, Alpega Group CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

Todd DeLaughter, Alpega Group CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

Speaking on the results, Todd DeLaughter, Group CEO for Alpega said: “While the TMS market as a whole is growing in the high teens, we saw particular acceleration in the SME segment as more and more mid-size companies embrace technology to enable business efficiency and reduce cost while lowering carbon emissions. In 2019, we added 83 new clients for our TMS business.”

“A big part of this success is down to the flexibility we offer our users. By bringing together the expertise of inet, Transwide and TenderEasy, Alpega TMS is able to cater to businesses dealing with all levels of logistics complexity. Our offer is uniquely scalable which makes it really attractive to SMEs with mounting needs. Businesses can start with a solution focused on Full Truck Load (FTL) and road transport, before expanding to incorporate Live Tracking or Advanced Planning, while addressing multi-mode Land, Sea, Rail and Air with Less Truck Loads (LTL).

Our modules, such as Smart Booking, provide best-in-breed software aimed at optimizing specific processes. They integrate with our end-to-end TMS, or function as standalone solutions, allowing for greater customer flexibility to address a specific pain point today with a scalable solution for future needs” concluded DeLaughter.

About Alpega

Alpega is a global provider of cloud-based Transportation Management Systems (TMS) and freight exchanges. Alpega enables shippers, logistics service providers and carriers to collaboratively manage end-to-end transportation activities for increased visibility, capacity and reduced freight spend.

By streamlining transportation sourcing, planning, execution, settlement and analytics, Alpega's TMS solutions transform local and global supply chains into collaborative ecosystems - bringing transparency and efficiency to all partners involved. Alpega’s user community of 80.000+ carriers and shippers and 200,000+ members are present in 80 countries.

For more information, visit www.alpegagroup.com

For Alpega North America, visit www.na.alpegagroup.com


© Business Wire 2020
