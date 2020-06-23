Log in
Alpha Blue Ocean Announces Appointment of New Chief of Staff

06/23/2020 | 04:02am EDT

Alpha Blue Ocean Advisors Inc. (“Alpha Blue Ocean”), an alternative investment firm specialising in providing innovative financial solutions for publicly listed entities, has announced that it has appointed a new Chief of Staff, Marianne Tremblay.

Ms. Tremblay joins Alpha Blue Ocean after a distinguished career at National Bank Financial, WealthBar Financial Services and Deltec Bank & Trust. She has extensive experience working with emerging companies in disruptive and innovative industries, such as biotech/life sciences, virtual reality, Blockchain, quantum computing and artificial intelligence. She was educated at John Molson School of Business (Bachelor of Commerce).

Pierre Vannineuse, the founder of Alpha Blue Ocean, said, “Marianne’s market expertise, industry connections, sales acumen, and ability to build key relationships makes her a fantastic addition to our growing, world-class team. She brings with her years of experience in business development within financial services. She possesses the positive leadership skills and dedication needed to fuel long-term growth for businesses.”

Marianne Tremblay, Chief of Staff at Alpha Blue Ocean, added, “Alpha Blue Ocean is playing a vital role in the current crisis by providing financing for highly innovative SMEs which are unable to receive support from traditional financial institutions. As such, the firm is helping to secure jobs, provide growth and drive innovation. It is truly a privilege to be able to join such an exciting, growing firm.”

About Alpha Blue Ocean

Alpha Blue Ocean was founded by Pierre Vannineuse and is the investment manager to a family of funds operating across multiple jurisdictions. Alpha Blue Ocean specialises in providing flexible, innovative and non-invasive debt and equity financing to publicly listed companies across the world and in a variety of sectors including healthcare, energy, mining and technology.


© Business Wire 2020
