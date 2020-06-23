Alpha Blue Ocean : Announces the Appointment of New General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer

Alpha Blue Ocean, specialized in providing flexible and innovative debt and equity financing to listed companies around the world, announces the appointment of Edward Keller as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer of Alpha Blue Ocean. Edward will be a key member of the transactional team in addition to being the General Counsel of Alpha Blue Ocean.

Edward is an American and a 20 year veteran M&A, Private Equity and Capital Markets lawyer having worked at various international law firms and in multiple jurisdictions throughout his career. A member of the New York Bar, Edward is joining Alpha Blue Ocean from the international law firm Dentons where he was a partner. Prior to Dentons, Edward was a partner of the US based law firm, White & Case LLP. Edward is recognized as a leading lawyer by Chambers (since 2010), Legal 500 (since 2007) and IFLR1000 (since 2015), and was awarded "Lawyer of the Year" in Private Equity Law by Best Lawyers® in 2018.

“We are delighted to have Edward on board as our new General Counsel” said Pierre Vannineuse, CEO and founder of Alpha Blue Ocean. “Alpha Blue Ocean is continuing to expand and grow with the success of its product offering, and the hiring of someone of Edward’s caliber and market reputation is a natural next step. Not only will Edward strengthen our legal function, but he brings a strong 20 year transactional experience to the table, which will also bolster our deal team.”

“I am excited to join a company whose core values reflect mine so closely, and with such a talented and deep team of investment professionals” said Edward Keller. “This is an exciting time for Alpha Blue Ocean, as it provides a unique financing product offering whose importance will only grow during the current economic climate and Covid-19 related challenges. I am looking forward to playing my part in Alpha Blue Ocean’s growth story.”

Edward’s appointment as general counsel of Alpha Blue Ocean took effect on 1 May 2020. 05. 01.

