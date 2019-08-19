Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alpha Blue Ocean : Issues Statement about Element EGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

Alpha Blue Ocean Advisors Inc. (“Alpha Blue Ocean”), an alternative investment firm specialising in providing innovative financial solutions for publicly listed entities, has issued a statement about today's Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Element ASA ("Element") in Oslo.

Pierre Vannineuse, the founder of Alpha Blue Ocean, said in the statement, “Element's EGM exposed very deep failings in the corporate governance of the firm.‎ Firstly, an acquisition (that of PALCapital) was rushed through last week which involved issuing new shares in the firm with the obvious intent of diluting current shareholders, diminishing their voting rights, and entrenching current management. We note that were it not for the dilution created by the PALCapital transaction (closed two business days before the general meeting), ABO would have clearly controlled the vote at the general meeting as Element’s largest shareholder.

Continuing the statement, Mr Vannineuse said: "We also found out at the general meeting today that the Chairman’s majority owned and controlled company, ProCorp (where the Chairman is also the Managing Partner), was paid a NOK 180K fee by Element for the PALCapital transaction. Accordingly, one could be forgiven for questioning whether the main purpose of the transaction was for the Chairman to control the vote at today’s general meeting, and for the cash fee payment of NOK 180,000 to the Chairman’s owned and controlled company, ProCorp.

Continuing the statement, Mr Vannineuse said: "So concerning was the PALCapital transaction and the related extraordinary cash fee payment to the Chairman’s company ProCorp, that we are urgently seeking detailed information about it from Element management and will consider a court supervised investigation if necessary. Despite these grave circumstances, Element's management nevertheless used the new shares issued prior to the EGM to ‎control the business of the EGM.

Mr Vannineuse concluded: "Finally, Alpha Blue Ocean has been very transparent about our desire to reform Element's board and appoint David Sefton as Chairman, and indeed issued press releases to this effect which are in the public domain. Despite this, Element management claimed at the EGM that they were not aware who we wanted to propose as Chairman.‎"

Ends

Notes to editors

About Alpha Blue Ocean

Alpha Blue Ocean was founded by Pierre Vannineuse and is the investment manager to a family of funds operating across multiple jurisdictions. Alpha Blue Ocean specialises in providing flexible, innovative and non-invasive debt and equity financing to publicly listed companies across the world and in a variety of sectors including healthcare, energy, mining and technology. Alpha Blue Ocean's main representation office is based in London, UK.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:37pALLY FINANCIAL : Form 424B2
PU
02:36pAimco Cares Charity Golf Classic Raises More than Half a Million Dollars to Benefit Military Families, Students, Nonprofits Nationwide
GL
02:34pBLACKBOXSTOCKS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:34pMEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OR PLAN OF OPERATION (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:32pCARNIVAL : Entertainment's Internship at Sea Program Recognized by Leading Early-Career Advancement Organization WayUp
PU
02:32pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Share your "lightbulb moment" for a chance to win a ticket to Tableau Conference
PU
02:31pINFINITY ENERGY RESOURCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:31pTYSON FOODS : recalls frozen chicken patties over reports of 'foreign matter'
AQ
02:29pSANTANDER BANK : Launches "Red Card Against Bullying" Campaign in Partnership with New England Revolution and Playworks
PR
02:27pWEST CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT : Diversity
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Microsoft, Nvidia team up for more realistic visuals on Minecraft game
3NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : CEO Under Fire Over Drug Data
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : DB-Cash management goes digital
5BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : BROWN FORMAN : U.S. whiskey exporters struggle after year of EU tariffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group