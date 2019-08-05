Log in
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting : Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM

08/05/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

05 August 2019

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc

('Alpha FMC' or the 'Group')

Publication of the Annual Report & Accounts and the Notice of AGM

Alpha FMC (AIM: AFM), a leading global provider of specialist consultancy services to the asset and wealth management industry, announces that it has posted its Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019, the Notice of AGM, along with a Form of Proxy to shareholders.

Copies of the Annual Report & Accounts and the Notice of AGM have been published and are available in electronic form in the Reports & Presentations section of the Company's investor website https://alphafmc.com/investors and are also available from the Company's registered office 60 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7BB.

Enquiries:

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc

+44 (0)20 7796 9300

Euan Fraser, Global Chief Executive Officer

John Paton, Chief Financial Officer

Temple Bar Advisory

Alex Child-Villiers

+44 (0)7795 425 580

William Barker

+44 (0)7827 960 151

Sam Livingstone

+44 (0)7769 655 437

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0)20 7383 5100

Philip Secrett

Richard Tonthat

Harrison Clarke

Seamus Fricker

Berenberg (Broker)

+44 (0)20 3207 7800

Chris Bowman

Toby Flaux

Alix Mecklenburg-Solodkoff

About Alpha FMC:

Alpha FMC is a leading global provider of specialist consultancy services to the asset and wealth management industry.

With over 360 consultants across ten offices spanning the UK, Europe, the US and Asia, Alpha FMC has the largest dedicated team in the industry. Alpha FMC has provided consultancy services to over 275 clients, including 80% of the 20 largest global asset managers by AUM and a range of other buy-side firms.

- Ends -

Disclaimer

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 16:14:07 UTC
