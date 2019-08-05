Alpha Financial Markets Consulting : Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM

05 August 2019

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc

('Alpha FMC' or the 'Group')

Publication of the Annual Report & Accounts and the Notice of AGM

Alpha FMC (AIM: AFM), a leading global provider of specialist consultancy services to the asset and wealth management industry, announces that it has posted its Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019, the Notice of AGM, along with a Form of Proxy to shareholders.

Copies of the Annual Report & Accounts and the Notice of AGM have been published and are available in electronic form in the Reports & Presentations section of the Company's investor website https://alphafmc.com/investors and are also available from the Company's registered office 60 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7BB.

Enquiries:

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc +44 (0)20 7796 9300 Euan Fraser, Global Chief Executive Officer John Paton, Chief Financial Officer Temple Bar Advisory Alex Child-Villiers +44 (0)7795 425 580 William Barker +44 (0)7827 960 151 Sam Livingstone +44 (0)7769 655 437 Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7383 5100 Philip Secrett Richard Tonthat Harrison Clarke Seamus Fricker Berenberg (Broker) +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Chris Bowman Toby Flaux Alix Mecklenburg-Solodkoff

About Alpha FMC:

Alpha FMC is a leading global provider of specialist consultancy services to the asset and wealth management industry.

With over 360 consultants across ten offices spanning the UK, Europe, the US and Asia, Alpha FMC has the largest dedicated team in the industry. Alpha FMC has provided consultancy services to over 275 clients, including 80% of the 20 largest global asset managers by AUM and a range of other buy-side firms.

