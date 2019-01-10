Alpha Guardian : Aligns New Leadership To Drive Industry Excellence

Alpha Guardian, the industry champion of secure storage solutions,
announces a new leadership structure to support the company’s
operational growth and future success. The company will add enhanced
capabilities including channeling marketing to strengthen their
strategic retailer relationships, an expanded sales force, and a new
marketing excellence center of innovation and commercialization. Alpha
Guardian is focused on actively engaging leadership anchored by strong
ideas, great thinking, and surpassing customer expectations.
As part of the company’s new leadership formation, Alpha Guardian named
Richard Bisson, an experienced and accomplished executive, Chief
Executive Officer. Richard Bisson was previously with Water Pik, Inc. as
Chief Executive Officer and President from 2006 through 2017, when it
was sold by MidOcean Partners to Church & Dwight. While at Water Pik,
Bisson oversaw a company turn-around in which the company grew in
shareholder value from $60mm to $1.03B. He brings to Alpha Guardian 35
years of experience in all aspects of operations and serves as a member
of Alpha Guardian’s board of directors.
Joining Bisson on the new leadership team are Jonathan Williams - Chief
Customer Officer, Kevin Frank - Vice President of Channel Marketing,
Colette Matthews - Vice President of Innovation & Brand Marketing, and
Jason Stone - Vice President of Sales. Aaron Baker is promoted to
Chairman of the Board and remains an active and influential member of
the Alpha Guardian family.
For more information about Alpha Guardian and it’s leadership team,
visit www.alphaguardian2.com.
To schedule an interview with someone from the leadership team or all
media inquiries, email Heidi Pearson, heidi@pearsonprconsulting.com.
About Alpha Guardian
Alpha Guardian was established in July 2017. Its products are sold under
the Cannon Safe, Stack-On and GunVault brands. A leader in the secure
storage industry, Alpha Guardian takes immense pride in their products
and the people who back them. With a focus on continual improvement,
Alpha Guardian champions an evolving robust and innovative portfolio of
products that will provide consumers secure storage solutions for what
matters most in their lives.
