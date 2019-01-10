Alpha Guardian : Aligns New Leadership To Drive Industry Excellence

Driving Innovation by Empowering People

Alpha Guardian, the industry champion of secure storage solutions, announces a new leadership structure to support the company’s operational growth and future success. The company will add enhanced capabilities including channeling marketing to strengthen their strategic retailer relationships, an expanded sales force, and a new marketing excellence center of innovation and commercialization. Alpha Guardian is focused on actively engaging leadership anchored by strong ideas, great thinking, and surpassing customer expectations.

As part of the company’s new leadership formation, Alpha Guardian named Richard Bisson, an experienced and accomplished executive, Chief Executive Officer. Richard Bisson was previously with Water Pik, Inc. as Chief Executive Officer and President from 2006 through 2017, when it was sold by MidOcean Partners to Church & Dwight. While at Water Pik, Bisson oversaw a company turn-around in which the company grew in shareholder value from $60mm to $1.03B. He brings to Alpha Guardian 35 years of experience in all aspects of operations and serves as a member of Alpha Guardian’s board of directors.

Joining Bisson on the new leadership team are Jonathan Williams - Chief Customer Officer, Kevin Frank - Vice President of Channel Marketing, Colette Matthews - Vice President of Innovation & Brand Marketing, and Jason Stone - Vice President of Sales. Aaron Baker is promoted to Chairman of the Board and remains an active and influential member of the Alpha Guardian family.

For more information about Alpha Guardian and it's leadership team, visit www.alphaguardian2.com.

About Alpha Guardian

Alpha Guardian was established in July 2017. Its products are sold under the Cannon Safe, Stack-On and GunVault brands. A leader in the secure storage industry, Alpha Guardian takes immense pride in their products and the people who back them. With a focus on continual improvement, Alpha Guardian champions an evolving robust and innovative portfolio of products that will provide consumers secure storage solutions for what matters most in their lives.

