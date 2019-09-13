Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority : to Provide Free Mammograms to San Francisco Underserved Communities in Signature Mobile Mammography Coach

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) is bringing its fight against breast cancer to underserved communities in San Francisco. Demonstrating its commitment to women’s healthcare, the service organization’s new Mobile Mammography Coach will be available to provide free breast cancer screenings on Friday, October 11, beginning at 8 a.m. at Temple United Methodist Church located at 65 Beverly Street, San Francisco, CA 94132. Uninsured women who are at least 40 years of age who have not had a mammogram in the past year or women between the ages of 35 and 39 who are interested in receiving a free mammogram should register at www.assuredimaging.com/AKA or call 888-233-6121.

“Breast cancer screening and awareness is vitally important to African American women because early detection saves lives. I am beyond excited to bring this free service to our communities within San Francisco and look forward to great participation in this initiative of service from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.” – Far Western Regional Director Carol R. Dixon

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has become an even more formidable opponent in the fight against breast cancer with the new mobile unit. In addition to the free mammograms, educational materials and other valuable information on prevention will be disseminated. The breast cancer screenings are one initiative in Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Women’s Healthcare and Wellness program.

“Alpha Kappa Alpha members stand boldly in this fight against breast cancer which is the number one cancer among women,” said Alpha Kappa Alpha International President Glenda Glover.

“This is an extremely important moment in the history of Alpha Kappa Alpha because for 111 years the sorority has implemented innovative programs that improve the lives of women, men and children across the globe. Our legacy of exemplary service continues with the new AKA Mammography Mobile Unit.”

AKA is committed to reaching 100,000 women over the next four years. Chapters will also partner with local clinics, rural health centers and hospitals to emphasize the need for African-American women to receive regular mammograms.

“The key focus of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s breast cancer initiative is to provide women access to early detection and education when it comes to the disease,” said AKA International Program Chairman Ora Douglass.

“Our overall mission is to help reduce the factors that lead to breast cancer in African-American women by having them visit our AKA Mammography Mobile Unit.”

About Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated:

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African-American college-educated women. Alpha Kappa Alpha is comprised of nearly 300,000 members in more than 1,000 graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Liberia, Bahamas, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Canada, Japan, Germany, South Korea, South Africa, and in the Middle East. Led by International President Glenda Glover PhD, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, is often hailed as “America’s premier Greek-letter organization for African American women.” For more information on Alpha Kappa Alpha and its programs, visit www.aka1908.com

The Far Western Region of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. consists of chapters in nine states (Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington), which constitutes the Sorority's largest geographic region. In 1921, the 8th International President Ida Louise Jackson established Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority's first undergraduate chapter in the Far West with the chartering of Rho Chapter on the campus of University of California, Berkeley. In 1927, Alpha Gamma Omega Chapter, the first graduate chapter in the Far Western Region, was founded.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:45pJAPAN AIRLINES : US fines Japan Airlines $300,000 over long flight delays
AQ
07:44pDisney CEO Bob Iger resigns from Apple board as TV battle looms
RE
07:38pFrom the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing- How the IRS Uses Big Data Analytics to Catch (and Punish) Tax Evaders
PR
07:32pPOSITIVO TECNOLOGIA : Material Fact - Positivo Tecnologia considers primary offering of shares
PU
07:26pTECK RESOURCES : Named to 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
AQ
07:25pCYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. : to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th - 17th in New York City
BU
07:19pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2019-INV2 (JPMMT 2019-INV2)
BU
07:16pLIBERTY GLOBAL : Named in Dow Jones World Sustainability Index For 2018
BU
07:14pDisney CEO Bob Iger resigns from Apple board as TV battle looms
RE
07:07pNOTICE TO THE MARKET - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING THE OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT : Acquisition of AHS' primary equity
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Exclusive - WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
3BOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : BOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : Announces August 2019 Distribution
4Disney CEO Bob Iger resigns from Apple board as TV battle looms
5OMNICELL, INC. : DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group