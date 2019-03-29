Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alpha Opportunity Zone Fund Acquires Downtown Nashville Land for Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 08:11pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Capital Partners, a Pittsburgh based real estate investment and development firm, through a joint venture has announced the acquisition of its first qualified opportunity zone project. Alpha Capital launched its Opportunity Zone fund with a target raise of $250 million in October 2018. 1501 Herman is a ground up development project located in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee, within walking distance from the Amazon’s Nashville Yards expansion, creating 5,000 new jobs in the area. The project is within the Marathon Village, a premier retail entertainment destination housing about 40 creative office tenants and generating significant foot traffic.

1501 Herman Project
Photo rendering of 1501 Herman Project – Alpha Capital Partners


Thomas McGahan, CFA, Managing Director of Investments for Alpha Capital said, “We are excited to have acquired the first project in our Opportunity Zone Fund. The location of this project is a significant win given its proximity to affluent residential neighborhoods and modern retail concepts. We believe having connectivity to these areas will be highly beneficial in generating stable cash flow and a great valuation at exit.”

Jide Famuagun, CEO of Alpha Capital, said, “Our team is excited about the opportunity in a prime location. Alpha’s development and construction teams are up and running with project execution and we are looking forward to delivering a 300-unit multifamily community Downtown Nashville, a very strong growth market.”

About Alpha Capital Partners
Alpha Capital Partners is a Pittsburgh-based real estate investment firm that develops, acquires, and manage student-housing and multi-family communities in secondary and tertiary markets. The company is the leader in the middle-market space and has delivered higher-than-expected margins and risk-adjusted returns. Alpha Capital Partners is continuously growing its portfolio and currently owns 30+ properties in growth markets across the United States. For additional information, visit www.alphacapitalpartners.com.

Contact for Alpha Capital Partners    
Investor Relations: Modele Segun Media: Lola Soyebo Harris Phone: 412-212-0665


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fbd8273-47f8-4b65-8f4b-55c2b3210807

ALPHAlogo_CAPITAL.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:24pT-Mobile Spells CFO Out Exit Plan
DJ
09:12pCOMERICA INCORPORATED : Bank, Iron Mountain to Host Seventh Annual Shred Day Houston
PU
09:06pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Uxin Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 12
BU
09:04pJURA ENERGY : Announces Restricted Share Unit Grant
AQ
09:01pO2Micro Revises First Quarter 2019 Financial Guidance
GL
09:01pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 12
BU
08:57pBREAKING NEWS : AT&T 5G Network First in the U.S. to Surpass 1 Gigabit Wireless Speeds
PU
08:53pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo ‘risks missing' Champions League quarter-final first leg
AQ
08:53pADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Lekoil requires ministerial consent for OPL 310 interest – Court
AQ
08:45pGlobal Ship Lease, Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CARVANA : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
2EQUUS TOTAL RETURN : Announces 2018 Year-End Net Asset Value
3GOMSPACE GROUP AB : GOMSPACE : provider of nanosatellites) announces its annual report for 2018 Read more
4BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : BLACKSTONE LP : Chairman's Letter 2018
5MARRET RESOURCE CORP : MOUNT LOGAN CAPITAL INC :. Reports December 2018 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About