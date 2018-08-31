Alpha Recovery Celebrates 8th Anniversary!

Alpha Recovery Corporation is proud to announce its eighth year as a
leading provider of accounts receivable management services. In an era
when many industry providers have found it impossible to stay in
business, Alpha Recovery has achieved continual innovation and steady
growth. The company commemorated the occasion with an employee chilli
cook off, appreciation picnic, blood drive and food drive to support
Feeding America.
Alpha Turns 8! (Photo: Business Wire)
Alpha Recovery began operations in 2010 when co founders John Curry,
Chris DellaRatta and Frank Woodhouse left Colorado based Square Two
Financial formerly Collect America, Ltd., giving credit issuers and debt
buyers a trusted partner in asset sales consulting, collections and
recovery.
While many companies have struggled to meet the compliance requirements
of evolving consumer finance markets and the ARM industry, Alpha has
quietly built a robust corporate culture in which adherence to laws,
client requirements and simply "doing the right thing - every time" is
intricately woven. The company's commitment to its clients' liquidation
performance, compliance and brand protection is matched only by its
dedication to its employees.
"Alpha Recovery's continual upgrading of existing tools, methodology and
human talent reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering
innovative, powerful, and robust solutions for debt recovery," states co
founder John Curry. "We have a world class team in Denver, Phoenix and
Tampa. We are proud of our success and humbled by the confidence our
clients place in us."
To mark its Alpha Turns 8 anniversary celebration, the company
supported Bonfils with a blood drive and Feeding America, and invites
industry peers to join by doing the same in their locales, For details,
visit our website at www.alpharecoverycorp.com
or call us at 720-509-2125
About Alpha Recovery Corp
Alpha Recovery Corp is a full service accounts receivable management
(ARM) firm based in Centennial, CO with a satellite office in Tempe, AZ
and sales office in Tampa, FL. Its executive team has a combined 90
years of ARM experience in contingency collections, consulting, asset
sales and purchasing. For more information about Alpha Recovery Corp's
services visit www.alpharecoverycorp.com
