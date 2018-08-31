Log in
Alpha Recovery Celebrates 8th Anniversary!

08/31/2018 | 07:59pm CEST

Founded in 2010, Commemorates Company Milestone

Alpha Recovery Corporation is proud to announce its eighth year as a leading provider of accounts receivable management services. In an era when many industry providers have found it impossible to stay in business, Alpha Recovery has achieved continual innovation and steady growth. The company commemorated the occasion with an employee chilli cook off, appreciation picnic, blood drive and food drive to support Feeding America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005424/en/

Alpha Turns 8! (Photo: Business Wire)

Alpha Turns 8! (Photo: Business Wire)

Alpha Recovery began operations in 2010 when co founders John Curry, Chris DellaRatta and Frank Woodhouse left Colorado based Square Two Financial formerly Collect America, Ltd., giving credit issuers and debt buyers a trusted partner in asset sales consulting, collections and recovery.

While many companies have struggled to meet the compliance requirements of evolving consumer finance markets and the ARM industry, Alpha has quietly built a robust corporate culture in which adherence to laws, client requirements and simply "doing the right thing - every time" is intricately woven. The company's commitment to its clients' liquidation performance, compliance and brand protection is matched only by its dedication to its employees.

"Alpha Recovery's continual upgrading of existing tools, methodology and human talent reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, powerful, and robust solutions for debt recovery," states co founder John Curry. "We have a world class team in Denver, Phoenix and Tampa. We are proud of our success and humbled by the confidence our clients place in us."

To mark its Alpha Turns 8 anniversary celebration, the company supported Bonfils with a blood drive and Feeding America, and invites industry peers to join by doing the same in their locales, For details, visit our website at www.alpharecoverycorp.com or call us at 720-509-2125

About Alpha Recovery Corp

Alpha Recovery Corp is a full service accounts receivable management (ARM) firm based in Centennial, CO with a satellite office in Tempe, AZ and sales office in Tampa, FL. Its executive team has a combined 90 years of ARM experience in contingency collections, consulting, asset sales and purchasing. For more information about Alpha Recovery Corp's services visit www.alpharecoverycorp.com


