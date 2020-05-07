Alpha Roc Launches Open Beta: Machine Learning API and Self-Serve Platform for avid traders

BRIGHTON, Colo., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Roc announces that its proprietary trading algorithm -ALPHA, is officially going into open beta. Institutional and retail traders will now be able to utilize Alpha Roc's institutional-grade application program interface (API) to directly access and execute Alpha Roc's strategies in real time.

Alpha Roc's next generation algorithmic systems are powered by artificial intelligence that uses complex mathematic models to capture real-time arbitrage opportunities by seeking out inefficiencies in existing markets that offer risk-free profits. It crawls data from multiple exchanges globally, analyses them, formulate and executes the right strategy to make a profit in the most risk-free and fast manner.

With the launch of the ALPHA API, users with no arbitrage knowledge will be able link it with their crypto exchange account to execute arbitrage like a seasoned professional without the need to monitor prices, graphs or put in the orders manually. Users are also able to utilize Alpha Roc's Arbitrage-as-a-Service (AAAS) platform to access the benefits of algo-trading without the hassle of setting up an exchange account.

"What makes ALPHA truly unique and different from the crowd is that it is able to learn, adapt and combine different arbitrage strategies to suit the ever-changing market conditions on the fly," said Kris Amos, CEO of Alpha Roc. "We strongly believe that the complexity of arbitrage trading shouldn't deter users from enjoying its benefits, therefore we also decided to open up our self-serve platform for the retail crowd."

"Our AAAS platform, once only available to family offices and hedge funds, is now open to the retail investors. We are essentially giving the common people access to one of the most powerful trading algorithms in the crypto market and the response is tremendous. Even amidst the current economic climate, we are looking to expand aggressively into Asia, the crypto hotspot of the world," said Tyler Gladwin, CMO of Alpha Roc.

Founded by ex-investment bankers (CFAs) and data scientists. Alpha Roc began as a crypto trading arm for family offices back in 2015, specializing in arbitrage opportunities.

Now, Alpha Roc's ALPHA system is designed to help both retail and institutional users to grow and diversify their digital portfolio in a reliable and consistent environment.

