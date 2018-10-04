Alpha Source Group : Names Vionnta Rivers Chief Commercial Officer

Alpha Source Group, a collective of three premier service
companies including Alpha Source, Medical Optics and BC Technical, has
hired Vionnta Rivers as chief commercial officer, effective Oct. 1. In
this newly created role, Rivers will be responsible for aligning all
commercial activities in product development, marketing and sales, and
will oversee those departments across the group of companies. Alpha
Source Group is a leader in medical device service, repair, parts
distribution and solutions, working on a national scale with original
equipment manufacturers (OEMs), independent service organizations (ISOs)
and health care systems.
Says Rich Springer, Alpha Source Group president, “We’re excited to
welcome Vionnta to the Alpha Source Group team. His strong passion for
organizational teamwork combined with his strategic leadership vision
are the perfect combination to guide us as we look to bring innovative
solutions to our customers navigating today’s quality-driven,
value-based care environment.”
Rivers’ experience in the consumer products, pharmaceutical and
outsourced services industries spans three decades. Most recently, he
served as senior vice president of development for Sodexo North
America’s healthcare east division, and was responsible for building and
growing the company’s clinical technology management capabilities into a
multimillion-dollar franchise. His background also includes leadership
and sales roles at McKesson Corporation, Searle Pharmaceuticals and
Kraft Foods Inc.
“I’m eager to be a part of this solutions-based group,” says Rivers.
“The Alpha Source Group of companies has earned a legacy of providing
customers with unmatched service and support, and I look forward to
building on that strong foundation as we work to further grow and evolve
our business.”
Rivers has a bachelor’s degree in management from Indiana
University–Purdue University Indianapolis and an executive leadership
certificate from Cornell University.
About Alpha Source Group
Alpha Source Group provides solutions to extend the life of medical
equipment for health care customers and their equipment repair
providers. A unique blend of OEM quality and ISO flexibility, Alpha
Source had its origin as a manufacturer of OEM quality medical battery
packs, and distribution of over 60,000 SKUs of biomed parts, supplies
and accessories. In 2017, Alpha Source acquired BC Technical, an imaging
service provider with expertise in all major OEM medical imaging
systems, and Medical Optics, a scope repair company located in south
Florida. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis. and owned by
private equity sponsor, Baird Capital. Together, these companies now
form the Alpha Source Group, and deliver solutions across the repair and
maintenance spectrum. For more information, visit alphasourcegroup.com
or call 800-654-9845.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005681/en/