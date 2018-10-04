Alpha Source Group : Names Vionnta Rivers Chief Commercial Officer

Alpha Source Group, a collective of three premier service companies including Alpha Source, Medical Optics and BC Technical, has hired Vionnta Rivers as chief commercial officer, effective Oct. 1. In this newly created role, Rivers will be responsible for aligning all commercial activities in product development, marketing and sales, and will oversee those departments across the group of companies. Alpha Source Group is a leader in medical device service, repair, parts distribution and solutions, working on a national scale with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), independent service organizations (ISOs) and health care systems.

Says Rich Springer, Alpha Source Group president, “We’re excited to welcome Vionnta to the Alpha Source Group team. His strong passion for organizational teamwork combined with his strategic leadership vision are the perfect combination to guide us as we look to bring innovative solutions to our customers navigating today’s quality-driven, value-based care environment.”

Rivers’ experience in the consumer products, pharmaceutical and outsourced services industries spans three decades. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of development for Sodexo North America’s healthcare east division, and was responsible for building and growing the company’s clinical technology management capabilities into a multimillion-dollar franchise. His background also includes leadership and sales roles at McKesson Corporation, Searle Pharmaceuticals and Kraft Foods Inc.

“I’m eager to be a part of this solutions-based group,” says Rivers. “The Alpha Source Group of companies has earned a legacy of providing customers with unmatched service and support, and I look forward to building on that strong foundation as we work to further grow and evolve our business.”

Rivers has a bachelor’s degree in management from Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis and an executive leadership certificate from Cornell University.

About Alpha Source Group

Alpha Source Group provides solutions to extend the life of medical equipment for health care customers and their equipment repair providers. A unique blend of OEM quality and ISO flexibility, Alpha Source had its origin as a manufacturer of OEM quality medical battery packs, and distribution of over 60,000 SKUs of biomed parts, supplies and accessories. In 2017, Alpha Source acquired BC Technical, an imaging service provider with expertise in all major OEM medical imaging systems, and Medical Optics, a scope repair company located in south Florida. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis. and owned by private equity sponsor, Baird Capital. Together, these companies now form the Alpha Source Group, and deliver solutions across the repair and maintenance spectrum. For more information, visit alphasourcegroup.com or call 800-654-9845.

