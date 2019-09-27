Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alpha Tau Medical : Appoints Professor Yona Keisari as Chief Scientific Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 07:01am EDT

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The cancer biotech company Alpha Tau Medical, announced today the appointment of Prof. Yona Keisari as Chief Scientific Officer. As a leader in the field of anti-tumoral immune biology, and as a co-inventor of the Alpha DaRT, Prof. Keisari will lead the company's research activities towards the goal of curing cancer.

Alpha Tau Medical Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alpha Tau Medical)

Prof. Keisari's primary research focus has been on activating the systemic anti-tumoral immune response via the destruction of solid tumors. His basic and translational studies proved that the alpha-radiation cancer therapy, Alpha DaRT, is highly effective in enhancing specific anti-tumor immune response, resulting in tumor abolition, reduction in metastases, and prolonging survival of animals.

"It is my honor to assume the duty of Chief Scientific Officer of ATM," said Prof. Keisari, "our alpha radiation-based brachytherapy already proved its potential to cure human local tumor lesions, and I see it as my mission to take this treatment modality to a higher level of effectiveness and provide a comprehensive solution for metastatic disease by combining it with immunotherapy."

"Prof. Keisari, as an expert in the field, has always argued that the greatest potential of the Alpha DaRT is its ability to strongly activate the immune system, and by that to cure even aggressive metastatic tumors, Prof. Keisari's new position will allow him, with God's help, to fulfill this vision in his lifetime," said Uzi Sofer, CEO of Alpha Tau Medical.

Prof. Keisari has been a member of the Department of Clinical Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University (TAU) in Israel, since 1979. In 2016, he co-founded Alpha Tau Medical along with TAU Physics Professor Itzhak Kelson, and the company's CEO Uzi Sofer. Since then, he has served as Chief Biomedical Officer, involved in promoting the company's clinical activities and responsible for preclinical research activities.

Prof. Keisari co-authored 90 peer-reviewed scientific papers and is an editorial board member of 5 journals. He was a founder and past president of the Israeli Society for Cancer Research as well as a member of the executive committee of the European Association for Cancer Research. He now serves as the treasurer of the International Cancer Microenvironment Society.

Alpha DaRT (Diffusing alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) delivers high-precision alpha radiation that is released when radioactive substances decay inside the tumor. The short-range alpha particles effectively kill the cancer cells while sparing the surrounding healthy tissue.

Alpha Tau Medical is currently running clinical trials globally in metastatic breast cancer as well as skin and head and neck cancer. The company's first clinical study was recently completed in patients suffering from squamous cell carcinoma of the skin, head and neck. Most of the study patients had been previously treated by either surgery or radiotherapy. The results showed a complete response rate of more than 70%, as well as exceptional statistics on long-term follow-up.

Clinical collaborations with dozens of leading cancer centers worldwide are in process for the investigation of additional indications, including pancreatic, breast, prostate, gynecological, skin, and head and neck cancers. Collaborating centers include Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, USA, Montreal University Hospital Center, Canada, IRST Meldola, Italy, Tokyo Medical and Dental University and the National Cancer Center, Japan.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is an Israeli biotech company that focuses on R&D and commercialization of the first alpha-radiation based cancer treatment for solid tumors, Alpha DaRT. For more information, please visit www.alphatau.com.

Media Package:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/4wtkdggbyatxyly/AACobJHTz_OD2dNE3Z0cYKc1a?dl=0

Contact:
Amnon Gat
Tel: +1 833-455-3278
amnong@alphatau.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpha-tau-medical-appoints-professor-yona-keisari-as-chief-scientific-officer-300926575.html

SOURCE Alpha Tau Medical


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:08aALKALINE WATER : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)
PU
07:08aHONG KONG BUILDING AND LOAN AGENCY : Re-appointment of executive director
PU
07:08aBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:08aIMA INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE : Board of Directors approves the merger by absorption of some wholly-owned subsidiaries
PU
07:08aPTT PUBLIC : Appointment of Director and Members of Specific Committees
PU
07:08aJUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Takeawya.com NV
PU
07:08aJUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Takeaway.com NV replacement
PU
07:06aACLARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:06aGIGCAPITAL, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
07:06aMONARCH GOLD : Reports its 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group