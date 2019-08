Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment : FUNDS' CUMULATIVE PERFORMANCES JULY 2019

August 1st2019

ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUNDS' CUMULATIVE PERFORMANCES Mutual Fund YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 1/1-31/7/2019 31/7/2018-31/7/2019 29/7/2016-31/7/2019 31/7/2014-31/7/2019 ALPHA TRUST HELLENIC EQUITY FUND-R 40.52% 22.13% 61.41% -12.19% ALPHA TRUST HELLENIC EQUITY FUND-I * 41.33% - - - Hellenic Capital Market Commission Licence : 58th 31.10.1995/6Α ALPHA TRUST NEW STRATEGY DOMESTIC EQUITY FUND 32.6% 14.32% 48.08% -14.4% Hellenic Capital Market Commission Licence : 512/23.8.2007 ALPHA TRUST GLOBAL LEADERS FOREIGN EQUITY FUND 21.43% 8.72% 26.96% 48.54% Hellenic Capital Market Commission Licence : 134th/4.8.1999/6 S&B PENSION GLOBAL EQUITY FUND OF FUNDS 15.35% 3.16% 23.82% 43.07% Hellenic Capital Market Commission Licence : 57/16.6.2010 TEA INTERAMERICAN GLOBAL BALANCED FUND OF FUNDS 6.84% 1.31% 7.98% 15.01% Hellenic Capital Market Commission Licence : 175/21.6.2013 ALPHA TRUST ECLECTIC FUND OF FUNDS - BALANCED 12.19% 3.35% 38.5% 0.75% Hellenic Capital Market Commission Licence : 191/9.12.2013 12.62% - - - ALPHA TRUST EUROSTAR BALANCED FUND-R ALPHA TRUST EUROSTAR BALANCED FUND-I* 22.55% 18,00% 61.71% 27.8% Hellenic Capital Market Commission Licence : 29th/10.1.1995/5 THE ECONOMISTS' OCCUPATIONAL PENSION BALANCED FUND 20.98% 15.18% 55.32% 10.03% Hellenic Capital Market Commission Licence : 24/840/16.7.2008 INTERLIFE BALANCED FUND 9.38% 7.61% 23.8% - Hellenic Capital Market Commission Licence : 62/23.12.2003 THE OCCUPATIONAL PENSION BALANCED FUND OF POLICE-FIRE-PORT ASSOCIATION. Institutional Share Class ** 25.5% 24.25% 89.14% 89.31% Hellenic Capital Market Commission Licence : 256/2.6.2016 25.72% - - - ALPHA TRUST DOMESTIC BOND FUND-R ALPHA TRUST DOMESTIC BOND FUND-I* 4.66% 2.62% 6.31% 11.82% Hellenic Capital Market Commission Licence : 6th/29.3.1994/7Β 5.15% - - - ALPHA TRUST STRATEGIC BOND FUND-R ALPHA TRUST STRATEGIC BOND FUND-I* 0.21% 0.19% 1.03% 1.14% Hellenic Capital Market Commission Licence : 196th/11.10.2000/12a ALPHA TRUST EURO MONEY MARKET FUND - SHORT TERM 40.52% 22.13% 61.41% -12.19% Hellenic Capital Market Commission Licence : 10th/ 14.8.1996/4 41.33% - - -

* Institutional Share Classes-I for the funds are also available. Activation date: 01/10/2018 ** M/F renamed according to the approved by decision no. 327/26.6.2019 (Ref.No. 2333/26.6.2019) of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, from "ALPHA TRUST EUROSTAR Balanced" to "ALPHA TRUST ECLECTIC Balanced Fund". The M/F merged with the M/F "ALPHA TRUST ECLECTIC Fund of Funds - Balanced" on 14/05/2019 *** Inception of the M/F THE OCCUPATIONAL PENSION BALANCED FUND OF POLICE-FIRE-PORT ASSOCIATION: 01/07/2016

**** Authorisation as an MMF under Regulation (EU) 2017/1131: Approved by decision no. 321/29.5.2019 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission

UCITS OFFER NO GUARANTEED RETURN AND PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE FUTURE ONE

