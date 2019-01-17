AlphaCat and Ledger Investing Announce Insurance-Linked Securities Transaction

AlphaCat Managers, Ltd. (“AlphaCat”) and Ledger Capital Markets, LLC
(“Ledger”) announced today the direct securitization of a non-standard
passenger auto insurance portfolio.
The transaction brings a new class of business to insurance-linked
securities (ILS) investors and includes a private placement of two
tranches of notes amounting to $10M, including a $6.67M senior note. The
$3.33M junior note will pay ILS fund investors retained earnings after
payments made to support the senior tranche. The junior tranche acts as
a profit and loss share with the MGA. The funding for both notes is
variable with just-in-time capital contributions designed to closely
match any increase in risk as the underlying auto insurance portfolio
grows.
Lixin Zeng, Chief Executive Officer of AlphaCat commented: "We’re
pleased to lead the ILS market expansion beyond property catastrophe and
reinsurance sourced risks. This facility’s novel structure enables MGAs
to upsize more nimbly and AlphaCat to deploy our clients’ capital more
efficiently.”
This is the first transaction for Ledger acting as the structurer and
bookrunner for a bilateral ILS transaction between an MGA and ILS fund.
Samir Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Ledger Investing commented: "This
innovative transaction creates new ILS market opportunities in
securitizing broader classes of insurance risk. We look forward to
working with more MGAs and insurers.”
About AlphaCat
AlphaCat is the global brand used by AlphaCat Managers Ltd., a Bermuda
based investment adviser managing capital for third parties in insurance
linked securities and other property catastrophe reinsurance
investments. AlphaCat helps investors find opportunities in private
reinsurance transactions and catastrophe bonds, an asset class with low
correlation. AlphaCat is a member company of AIG. To learn more, visit acmanagers.com
About Ledger
Ledger Capital Markets, LLC is the broker-dealer entity of Ledger
Investing, Inc., an insurance technology (insurtech) and
insurance-linked securities (ILS) startup. Ledger streamlines the
securitization of insurance and reinsurance risks and helps expand the
ILS market into new risks and classes of business.
