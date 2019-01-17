Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AlphaCat and Ledger Investing Announce Insurance-Linked Securities Transaction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 12:02pm EST

AlphaCat Managers, Ltd. (“AlphaCat”) and Ledger Capital Markets, LLC (“Ledger”) announced today the direct securitization of a non-standard passenger auto insurance portfolio.

The transaction brings a new class of business to insurance-linked securities (ILS) investors and includes a private placement of two tranches of notes amounting to $10M, including a $6.67M senior note. The $3.33M junior note will pay ILS fund investors retained earnings after payments made to support the senior tranche. The junior tranche acts as a profit and loss share with the MGA. The funding for both notes is variable with just-in-time capital contributions designed to closely match any increase in risk as the underlying auto insurance portfolio grows.

Lixin Zeng, Chief Executive Officer of AlphaCat commented: "We’re pleased to lead the ILS market expansion beyond property catastrophe and reinsurance sourced risks. This facility’s novel structure enables MGAs to upsize more nimbly and AlphaCat to deploy our clients’ capital more efficiently.”

This is the first transaction for Ledger acting as the structurer and bookrunner for a bilateral ILS transaction between an MGA and ILS fund.

Samir Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Ledger Investing commented: "This innovative transaction creates new ILS market opportunities in securitizing broader classes of insurance risk. We look forward to working with more MGAs and insurers.”

About AlphaCat

AlphaCat is the global brand used by AlphaCat Managers Ltd., a Bermuda based investment adviser managing capital for third parties in insurance linked securities and other property catastrophe reinsurance investments. AlphaCat helps investors find opportunities in private reinsurance transactions and catastrophe bonds, an asset class with low correlation. AlphaCat is a member company of AIG. To learn more, visit acmanagers.com

About Ledger

Ledger Capital Markets, LLC is the broker-dealer entity of Ledger Investing, Inc., an insurance technology (insurtech) and insurance-linked securities (ILS) startup. Ledger streamlines the securitization of insurance and reinsurance risks and helps expand the ILS market into new risks and classes of business.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:09pOPEC sees oil market not yet out of woods, tries to avoid new glut
RE
12:09pINCUMBENT INSURERS AND INSURTECH, PART 1 : Partners in Time
PU
12:09pBASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
12:09pIHS MARKIT : and AcadiaSoft to Deliver Integrated Solution Suite for Initial Margin Management
BU
12:08pBIOVENTIX : s) in Company
PR
12:07pNISSAN MOTOR : to cut up to 700 contract workers in Mississippi
AQ
12:06pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Sheldon van der Linde completes 2019 BMW DTM driver line-up as the first South African in the DTM.
AQ
12:06pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of First Data Corporation (FDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FDC Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
12:04pPRESS RELEASE : Q1 2018-2019 turnover
PU
12:04pMURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE SAGE GROUP PLC : SAGE : UK's Sage boosted by strong first-quarter subscription growth
2VOESTALPINE AG : VOESTALPINE : Ad-Hoc News from 16 January 2019
3SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Shares Slide on Profit Warning
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump tariffs force tough choices at U.S. auto suppliers
5TALLINNA VESI : TALLINNA VESI : will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results of the fourt..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.