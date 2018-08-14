Log in
AlphaGraphics Charlotte Wins Coveted Franchisor Award for Best Operations

08/14/2018 | 12:41am CEST

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 4th, AlphaGraphics, Inc., a global leader in print, marketing, signage and technology solutions, announced that franchisees Rich and Jennifer Schepler, who run a multi-center AlphaGraphics operation with locations in South Charlotte and Ballantyne, were recognized for their organization's performance with the 2018 Best Operations Award. The award was presented to the recipients at the company's annual conference held at Austin's Hyatt Regency in Texas.

AlphaGraphics Logo (PRNewsfoto/AlphaGraphics, Inc.)

As an industry professional with more than 30 years of experience developing and executing printing and marketing solutions for various industries, Rich Schepler joined the AlphaGraphics Network in 2015.

"We are thrilled to receive this coveted award from AlphaGraphics," said Rich Schepler. "To be able to achieve this after only two and a half years since joining the Network is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our fantastic team in South Charlotte and Ballantyne. We are committed to continue providing our customers with cutting-edge high-quality products and services to help them solve their marketing communications needs, as our organization continues to grow."

The award, which is one of the most coveted within the AlphaGraphics Network, is presented to franchisees by the AlphaGraphics, Inc. executive board for positioning their Centers as the most outstanding within the Network, based on operational performance, including year-over-year sales increase, gross margin, as well as overall contribution to the Network.

"The Charlotte team's performance is a prime example of great ownership, leadership and the AlphaGraphics operational excellence in action," said AlphaGraphics President Ryan Farris. "Rich's leadership and innovative take on managing operations is a testimony to the Network's dedication to our customers and excellence as we invest in the future, our customers and continue to thrive."

AlphaGraphics South Charlotte, located at 9129 Monroe Rd. Suite 160, and AlphaGraphics Ballantyne, located at 13850 Ballantyne Corporate Place, Suite 500, both specialize in print, design and marketing solutions. To learn more about AlphaGraphics Charlotte's multi-center organization, visit the South Charlotte operation's website at alphagraphicssouthcharlotte.com and the Ballantyne operation's website at alphagraphicsballantyne.com

ABOUT ALPHAGRAPHICS

AlphaGraphics, Inc. offers, through locally-owned and operated business centers, a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products and solutions including: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; web to print solutions. AlphaGraphics is a subsidiary of an international holding company which operates one of the world's largest networks of service centers offering shipping, logistics, printing, marketing and business support services to business and private customers through almost 2,600 locations in 44 countries.  For more information about AlphaGraphics services and/or franchise opportunities, please visit www.alphagraphics.com and for more information about the Group's companies, please visit www.mbeglobal.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alphagraphics-charlotte-wins-coveted-franchisor-award-for-best-operations-300696416.html

SOURCE AlphaGraphics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
