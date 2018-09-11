Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AlphaGraphics Rochester : Employee Receives Vital Connection Award For Excellence In Performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 02:03am CEST

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 4th AlphaGraphics, Inc. a global leader in print, marketing, signage and technology solutions, recognized AlphaGraphics Rochester Front End Supervisor Nicholas Kasprzak with the Vital Connection award for excellence in performance. The award was announced at the company's annual conference held at Austin's Hyatt Regency in Texas.

AlphaGraphics Logo (PRNewsfoto/AlphaGraphics, Inc.)

This award goes to top business center employees in the global AlphaGraphics network, as nominated by center owners, for developing strong working relationships with customers that help grow the business, maintaining a positive attitude that encourages a collaborative work environment within the center, implementing innovative solutions to improve customer satisfaction and enhance center operations as well as taking ownership of their craft to contribute to the overall success of the business.

As an industry professional with more than 10 years of experience providing high-quality services to the businesses that AlphaGraphics Rochester supports, Kasprzak is a gifted problem solver who encourages a culture of collaboration and exchange in business center operations to coordinate the execution of best-in-breed marketing communications solutions on behalf of customers.

"I count on him to keep the various departments connected," said AlphaGraphics Rochester Owner Steven Service. "He refuses to fail in developing and implementing functional solutions to help the customers we support accomplish their campaign goals."

AlphaGraphics Rochester, located at 478 Thurston Road specializes in marketing, creative design, print, and technology solutions. To learn more about AlphaGraphics Rochester, visit our website at http://www.alphagraphicsrochester.com and connect with us on Facebook @alphagraphics.rochestercity, and on LinkedIn at AlphaGraphics of Greater Rochester.

ABOUT ALPHAGRAPHICS

AlphaGraphics, Inc. offers, through locally-owned and operated business centers, a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products and solutions including: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; web to print solutions. AlphaGraphics is a subsidiary of an international holding company which operates one of the world's largest networks of service centers offering shipping, logistics, printing, marketing and business support services to business and private customers through almost 2,600 locations in 44 countries.  For more information about AlphaGraphics services and/or franchise opportunities, please visit www.alphagraphics.com and for more information about the Group's companies, please visit www.mbeglobal.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alphagraphics-rochester-employee-receives-vital-connection-award-for-excellence-in-performance-300710032.html

SOURCE AlphaGraphics Rochester


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:47aHOW TO WASH JUMPERS : Essential Care Guide
PU
02:43aLIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. : Announces Authorization of a Share Repurchase Plan
BU
02:42aIMAX : ZHANG YIMOU’S SHADOW TO BE RELEASED IN IMAX® THEATRES ACROSS CHINA ON SEPTEMBER 30
PU
02:42aMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : And The Alliance Of American Football Partner On Sports Betting Technology
PU
02:42aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR : Unaffected by Japan Hokkaido Earthquake
PU
02:40aAsia shares relieved by trade lull, sterling up on Brexit deal hopes
RE
02:37aHand over your gun, get a Publix gift card in Coral Springs this Saturday
AQ
02:37aEVERGY : Westar offers to buy homes of owners concerned about poles that 'are a monstrosity'
AQ
02:33aUniversity of California Responds to Court of Appeals CRISPR-Cas9 Decision, Vows to Protect Groundbreaking Discovery
PR
02:32aFirm threatens class actions over Australian finance inquiry revelations
RE
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.