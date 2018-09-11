AlphaGraphics Rochester : Employee Receives Vital Connection Award For Excellence In Performance

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 4th AlphaGraphics, Inc. a global leader in print, marketing, signage and technology solutions, recognized AlphaGraphics Rochester Front End Supervisor Nicholas Kasprzak with the Vital Connection award for excellence in performance. The award was announced at the company's annual conference held at Austin's Hyatt Regency in Texas.

This award goes to top business center employees in the global AlphaGraphics network, as nominated by center owners, for developing strong working relationships with customers that help grow the business, maintaining a positive attitude that encourages a collaborative work environment within the center, implementing innovative solutions to improve customer satisfaction and enhance center operations as well as taking ownership of their craft to contribute to the overall success of the business.

As an industry professional with more than 10 years of experience providing high-quality services to the businesses that AlphaGraphics Rochester supports, Kasprzak is a gifted problem solver who encourages a culture of collaboration and exchange in business center operations to coordinate the execution of best-in-breed marketing communications solutions on behalf of customers.

"I count on him to keep the various departments connected," said AlphaGraphics Rochester Owner Steven Service. "He refuses to fail in developing and implementing functional solutions to help the customers we support accomplish their campaign goals."

AlphaGraphics Rochester, located at 478 Thurston Road specializes in marketing, creative design, print, and technology solutions. To learn more about AlphaGraphics Rochester, visit our website at http://www.alphagraphicsrochester.com and connect with us on Facebook @alphagraphics.rochestercity, and on LinkedIn at AlphaGraphics of Greater Rochester.

