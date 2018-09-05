Log in
AlphaGraphics Rockwall : Receives Best agSigns Solution Award For Designing And Installing Innovative Vehicle Wrap Project

09/05/2018 | 06:59pm CEST

ROCKWALL, Tenn., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 4th, AlphaGraphics, Inc., a global leader in print, marketing, signage and technology solutions, recognized franchisee Butch Clarke, who owns and operates AlphaGraphics Rockwall, for his center's performance in developing and installing a best-in-breed signage solution for Innovation First International. The award was presented to the recipient by the company's executive board at the franchisor's annual conference held at Austin's Hyatt Regency in Texas for exhibiting craftsmanship in the use of high-quality materials and techniques; complexity in the design, fabrication and installation of graphics; as well as artistic merit.

AlphaGraphics Logo (PRNewsfoto/AlphaGraphics, Inc.)

"The Rockwall team's success in developing high-quality signage solutions that drive supporters' loyalty and enhance how they experience a brand's messaging brings tremendous pride to the network," said AlphaGraphics President Ryan Farris. "Through strength in leadership and business acumen, Butch is leading this business center to new heights by fostering a culture of innovation powered by signage technology expertise."

The scope of this project included wrapping a Porsche Panamera, a Porsche 911 and a Lamborghini Huracàn to be driven in the Cannonball Run Rally. Innovation First International produces electronics for autonomous mobile ground robots and the company used the vehicle wraps created by AlphaGraphics Rockwall to support their social media strategy with custom graphics showcasing their brand's messaging.

"Our company specializes in wrapping fleets," said AlphaGraphics Rockwall Owner Butch Clarke. "We love the custom work that we get to do for this client because it stretches our design and installation capabilities," he added.

AlphaGraphics Rockwall, located at 2009B Industrial Blvd. specializes in print, vehicle wraps and signage. The company continues to invest in state-of-the-art technology, from direct mail to tradeshow materials, logo creation, outdoor signs and online ordering. To learn more about AlphaGraphics Rockwall, call (972) 771-6728 visit the company's website at https://www.alphagraphics.com/centers/rockwall-texas-us749.html.

ABOUT ALPHAGRAPHICS

AlphaGraphics, Inc. offers, through locally-owned and operated business centers, a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products and solutions including: full‐service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one‐to‐one marketing solutions; promotional products; web to print solutions. AlphaGraphics is a subsidiary of an international holding company which operates one of the world's largest networks of service centers offering shipping, logistics, printing, marketing and business support services to business and private customers through almost 2,600 locations in 44 countries.  For more information about AlphaGraphics services and/or franchise opportunities, please visit www.alphagraphics.com and for more information about the Group's companies, please visit www.mbeglobal.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alphagraphics-rockwall-receives-best-agsigns-solution-award-for-designing-and-installing-innovative-vehicle-wrap-project-300707330.html

SOURCE AlphaGraphics Rockwall


© PRNewswire 2018
