AlphaICs : introduces world's most powerful AI platform alphaEdge™ for L2+ Driverless Cars and Autonomous Systems

01/09/2019 | 03:01pm EST

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2019 -- AlphaICs announces alphaEdgeTM, 60 TOPs / 40-Watt solution for L2+ driverless cars, and autonomous systems such as Drones, Robots. alphaEdgeTM is a complete solution powered by AlphaICs's proprietary Real AI Processor (RAPTM) inference chip.

alphaEdge - 60 TOPs / 40 Watt AI Platform for driverless cars (L2+), Vehicle Infotainment, Smart Factory, Surveillance, Robotics and Drones.

RAPTM inference chip is a 30 TOPs / 13 Watt chip with full software tool chain and set of libraries. RAPTM supports all different types of Neural Networks – CNNs, RNNs, LSTM, RL etc.

alphaEdgeTM will be available in multiple variants – from 8 TOPs / 8 Watt to 60 TOPs / 40 Watt solution. alphaEdge comes with complete software tool chain that supports all the AI frameworks (such as TensorFlow, Caffe2, ONNX, PyTorch etc.).

alphaEdgeTM has 8 Camera inputs, automotive interface (UART, I2C, SPI, CAN, GPIO), PCIe x 16, HDMI, GigE, USB2.0 OTG, and USB3.0 interfaces to support applications for driverless cars (L2+), Vehicle Infotainment, Smart Factory, Surveillance, Robotics and Drones.

Board prototype is available for application development next month. Please contact us at Sands / Hall G / #51314 or in Visteon Booth (LVCC CP-13) or visit our website www.alphaics.ai for more details.  

CONTACT: prashant.trivedi@alphaics.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alphaics-introduces-worlds-most-powerful-ai-platform-alphaedge-for-l2-driverless-cars-and-autonomous-systems-300775804.html

SOURCE AlphaICs


© PRNewswire 2019
