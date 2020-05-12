Log in
AlphaOne Satori Management : Opens Satori II

05/12/2020 | 09:46pm EDT

New fund will run side-by-side with Satori Fund and is available to Accredited Investors.

AlphaOne Satori Management, General Partner for the Satori family of funds, today announced that on June 1, 2020, Satori II will open, providing more investors with an opportunity to invest with Satori Funds. With the launch of Satori II, investors who meet Accredited Investor criteria will now be able to participate, while investors who meet the Qualified Purchaser criteria can choose either fund.

The Satori Fund, founded and managed by Dan Niles, is a technology focused, long-short equity fund with a 16-year track record. The Fund looks to provide investors with lower volatility than the broader equity markets. With downside protection and uncorrelated returns the Fund’s objective is to minimize risk and allow compounding to generate long term value for investors. Satori II will run in parallel with the Satori Fund, allowing an additional class of investors the opportunity to invest.

“We’re excited to open Satori II on June 1, 2020, as this will expand our fund offerings to meet growing demand from Accredited Investors. For 16 years, Satori has offered investors upside participation combined with downside protection of their investments and will now be available to both Qualified Purchasers and Accredited Investors,” said Dan Niles, Founder and Manager of the Satori Fund.

The Satori Fund and Satori II accept taxable and tax-exempt (IRA and other qualified assets) investments and are available on the first day of each month.

About AlphaOne Satori Management

AlphaOne Satori Management is the Partner for a family of funds consisting of the Satori Fund and Satori II. Founded by Dan Niles in 2004, the Satori Fund has a 16-year track record as a long-short technology focused equity fund. Visit the Satori Fund at: https://www.danniles.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
