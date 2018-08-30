AlphaPoint Technology : Announces the Appointment of New Member - Richard Greene to the Advisory Board

Richard Greene is Managing Principal, Government Transformation & Professional Services, responsible for securing IOT data, Blockchain technology and threat management with Verizon Communications

AlphaPoint Technology, (OTCQB: APPO) a technology and enterprise blockchain software application development company, announced today that it has added an Advisory Board Member, Richard Greene. Mr. Greene is currently Managing Principal, Government Transformation & Professional Services with Verizon Communications.

The Advisory Board has been formed to assist in implementing the Company’s strategic plans and identifying means to capitalize on future growth opportunities. Among other matters, the Advisory Board will provide counsel concerning the Company’s Blockchain development initiatives. In addition, the Advisory Board will be tasked with helping develop a comprehensive partnership and M&A program, with innovative enterprise application blockchain focused companies that are interested in partnering with a public company.

Rich Greene, Strategic Advisor, has nearly twenty-five years of experience in Information Technology. Since 1999, Rich has been with Verizon Communications providing consulting to Enterprise customers and Federal Government agencies in the adoption of advanced and emerging technologies. Rich was Managing Principal for IoT Solutions for US Public Sector and Energy which included responsibility for securing IOT data, applications and devices in critical infrastructure by leveraging digital certificates, IoT blockchain technology, and threat management.

Rich currently holds multiple certifications in mobile, networking, cloud and security. He serves as Vice-Chair of IOT and Mobile Security for a Government/Industry collaborative and as a member of other technology industry forums.

“We are delighted to welcome Rich with his industry-leading technology and business expertise to AlphaPoint at a time when industry trends such as enterprise blockchain development, as well as the convergence of enterprise applications and the blockchain, are driving tremendous growth opportunities," said Gary Macleod, AlphaPoint’s President, and CEO.

“I am excited to join Alphapoint Technology as an advisor. Based on my experience in the emerging enterprise and Blockchain space, I think that AlphaPoint is squarely focused on the important areas where Blockchain can be most beneficial. Combined with their strong management team, AlphaPoint can be a leader in the sector, and I look forward to contributing to their growth,” commented Richard Green.

AlphaPoint Technology is developing a blockchain-based Software Asset Management (SAM) license reconciliation and audit solution on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure platform, that establishes a validated trust relationship with software vendors and their customers that will help mitigate and eliminate the need for aggressive and litigious hard audits, significantly reducing or eliminating the cost of license audits, compliance, legal, double spending, and true-ups.

About AlphaPoint Technology

About AlphaPoint Technology

AlphaPoint Technology (OTC: APPO) is a publicly-traded enterprise software company. We are committed to Blockchain deployments for enterprise markets and serving the enterprise market to produce value by helping to make compelling software products to solve business problems.

