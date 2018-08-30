AlphaPoint Technology : Announces the Appointment of New Member - Richard Greene to the Advisory Board

AlphaPoint Technology, (OTCQB:
APPO) a technology and enterprise blockchain software application
development company, announced today that it has added an Advisory Board
Member, Richard Greene. Mr. Greene is currently Managing Principal,
Government Transformation & Professional Services with Verizon
Communications.
The Advisory Board has been formed to assist in implementing the
Company’s strategic plans and identifying means to capitalize on future
growth opportunities. Among other matters, the Advisory Board will
provide counsel concerning the Company’s Blockchain development
initiatives. In addition, the Advisory Board will be tasked with helping
develop a comprehensive partnership and M&A program, with innovative
enterprise application blockchain focused companies that are interested
in partnering with a public company.
Rich Greene, Strategic Advisor, has nearly twenty-five years of
experience in Information Technology. Since 1999, Rich has been with
Verizon Communications providing consulting to Enterprise customers and
Federal Government agencies in the adoption of advanced and emerging
technologies. Rich was Managing Principal for IoT Solutions for US
Public Sector and Energy which included responsibility for securing IOT
data, applications and devices in critical infrastructure by leveraging
digital certificates, IoT blockchain technology, and threat management.
Rich currently holds multiple certifications in mobile, networking,
cloud and security. He serves as Vice-Chair of IOT and Mobile Security
for a Government/Industry collaborative and as a member of other
technology industry forums.
“We are delighted to welcome Rich with his industry-leading technology
and business expertise to AlphaPoint at a time when industry trends such
as enterprise blockchain development, as well as the convergence of
enterprise applications and the blockchain, are driving tremendous
growth opportunities," said Gary Macleod, AlphaPoint’s President, and
CEO.
“I am excited to join Alphapoint Technology as an advisor. Based on my
experience in the emerging enterprise and Blockchain space, I think that
AlphaPoint is squarely focused on the important areas where Blockchain
can be most beneficial. Combined with their strong management team,
AlphaPoint can be a leader in the sector, and I look forward to
contributing to their growth,” commented Richard Green.
AlphaPoint Technology is developing a blockchain-based Software Asset
Management (SAM) license reconciliation and audit solution on the Oracle
Cloud Infrastructure platform, that establishes a validated trust
relationship with software vendors and their customers that will help
mitigate and eliminate the need for aggressive and litigious hard
audits, significantly reducing or eliminating the cost of license
audits, compliance, legal, double spending, and true-ups.
About AlphaPoint Technology
AlphaPoint Technology (OTC: APPO) is a publicly-traded enterprise
software company. We are committed to Blockchain deployments for
enterprise markets and serving the enterprise market to produce value by
helping to make compelling software products to solve business problems.
