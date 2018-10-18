AlphaPoint Technology Inc. Completes Planned Corporate Name Change to LevelBlox, Inc; Company to Begin Trading on OTCQB Under Ticker Symbol: LVBX

LevelBlox,
Inc. (OTCQB:APPO) (OTCQB: LVBX),
a leading developer of Software Asset Management applications for the
Blockchain, previously disclosed, on September 27, 2018, that it filed a
certificate of amendment (the “Amendment”) to the Company’s certificate
of incorporation that would have the effect of changing the Company’s
name from AlphaPoint Technology, Inc., to LevelBlox, Inc. The effective
date of the Amendment for purposes of Delaware law was September 27,
2018. However, the corporate name change did not take effect at that
time, as it required approval by the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (“FINRA”). On October 18, 2018, FINRA notified the Company
that its corporate name change and ticker symbol change would take
effect on October 19, 2018.
"As LevelBlox, we will honor the legacy of our enterprise software
development, while continuing to advance our position as a leading
provider of Software Asset Management (SAM) for the Blockchain,” said
LevelBlox Chief Executive Officer Gary Macleod. "Our new corporate name
further reinforces our strength and reflects our expanding footprint and
our strategy to deliver high-quality, enterprise applications for the
Blockchain."
"The decision to rebrand as LevelBlox is the result of a yearlong,
research-intensive process that helped us understand how our brand could
better reflect and support our business strategy while raising awareness
of our Company's strategy and value proposition with all key
constituencies," said Macleod.
No action is required to be taken by current shareholders relative to
the ticker symbol change. The common stock will continue to be listed on
the OTCQB: Symbol: LVBX.
About LevelBlox:
LevelBlox (OTCQB: LVBX)
is a publicly traded enterprise software company. We are committed to
Blockchain deployments for enterprise markets and serving the enterprise
market to produce value by helping to make compelling software products
to solve business problems. To learn more, visit http://levelBlox.com/,
or join https://www.linkedin.com.
