Alphabet's Waymo seeks outside investors: The Information

Aside from Volkswagen, other potential investors could include automakers that now make cars for Waymo - Fiat Chrysler and Jaguar, the technology website reported http://bit.ly/2NXZmSr.

Alphabet could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.

Reuters reported last month that Volkswagen and Ford Motor Co have also been in discussions over how much the German automaker will invest in the No. 2 U.S. automaker's self-driving vehicle unit.

