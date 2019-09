Alphabet unit to make drone deliveries for Walgreens, FedEx in the U.S

Earlier in April, Wing got the approval to start deliveries using drones in the state, making it the first company to get U.S. air carrier certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

In January, the FAA proposed rules that would allow drones to operate over populated areas and to end a requirement for permits for night use.

Wing has already begun commercial air deliveries in Canberra, Australia and Helsinki, Finland.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)