Alpine 4 Technologies Announces That Its Subsidiary ALTIA Has Reached An Agreement With A California Based Hyundai Automotive Dealership For Its Brake Active Product Line

06/30/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

PHOENIX, June 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (OTCQB: ALPP), a technology driven holding company, announced today that its subsidiary ALTIA has reached an agreement with a California based Hyundai dealership, for the newly updated Brake Active product line.

(PRNewsfoto/Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd.)

"Automotive manufacturers consistently make changes to new models and ALTIA works hard to stay in lock step with those changes. In having complete control over production through our San Jose based Quality Circuit Assembly (QCA), we can implement these revisions expeditiously as we are not burdened by the time constraints of off shore production. We are excited to break into the California market and we look forward to expanding our safety enhancement product to additional dealers," says Ian Kantrowitz Board Member and Director of Investor Relations.

Brake Active is a safety enhancement product that causes the 3rd brake light in a vehicle to pulse when the brake pedal is depressed. A NHTSA Study has shown that 90% of all rear-end Collisions could be avoided with just one more second of warning.

About Alpine 4 Technologies:

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, including brick and mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Ian Kantrowitz: Director of IR

investorreleations@alpine4.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpine-4-technologies-announces-that-its-subsidiary-altia-has-reached-an-agreement-with-a-california-based-hyundai-automotive-dealership-for-its-brake-active-product-line-300878089.html

SOURCE Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
