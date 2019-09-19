Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alpine Bearing's Boston Facility Earns ISO 9001: 2015 Certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Bearing today announced that the ball bearing distributor has earned its ISO 9001: 2015 certification at its Boston facility. The Alpine West facility in Anaheim, California was ISO 9001: 2015 certified in 2018 and is also AS 9100D certified.

ISO 9001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). Certified organizations demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

According to NSF ISR (International Strategic Registrations), the international accreditation body, Alpine Bearing has successfully demonstrated the ISO 9001: 2015 standard while continually displaying effective project management, employee accountability, and robust customer relationships. Alpine Bearing has established an environment and culture that encourages innovation and beneficial collaboration among employees, customers, stakeholders, and interested parties. 

“ISO 9001 certification validates our philosophy that quality products, excellent customer service, reasonable prices, and timely delivery matter,” said Jim Levin, president of Alpine Bearing. “We’ll continue to focus on the customer with ongoing employee training, by streamlining systems, and engaging in strategic planning to ensure that every Alpine customer has the best possible experience.”  

To earn the ISO 9001 certification, Alpine Bearing underwent a rigorous and thorough audit of its systems and processes, continuous improvement practices, and customer satisfaction efforts. Through their management system, leadership team, and dedicated employees, Alpine Bearing identifies opportunities throughout the business and takes steps to leverage them to benefit customers and stakeholders. The company seeks out customer feedback along with employee suggestions on production, safety, and operational reviews.  

“The ISO certification ensures a higher level of quality in our products and our methods,” said Levin. “Now both our east and west coast offices are ISO 9001 certified. That’s reassuring to both repeat and potential customers, who know the ball bearings and services we provide are of the highest quality available.” 

Learn more about Alpine Bearing’s ISO 9001 certification.

ABOUT ISO
The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 164 national standards bodies. Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges. More at www.iso.org.

About Alpine Bearing
Alpine Bearing is a leading distributor of high-quality bearings to OEMs, distributors, rebuilders, and individuals. They specialize in miniature and instrument, Thin section, spindle, Thinex and torque tube, stainless, chrome, radial, angular contact, and ball screw support bearings of all precisions. Since their start in 1957, the company has developed a reputation for excellence through experienced staff and satisfied customers and stakeholders. Learn more at Alpine Bearing.com, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Kerry Fristoe
Carlton PR & Marketing
kerry@carltonprmarketing.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:31pCATERPILLAR : Again Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
PR
02:31pLystek-Fairfield Organic Material Recovery Center Adds Another Bay Area Customer for Advanced Biosolids Management
GL
02:31pCANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Three Year, 5 Million Share Repurchase Program  
BU
02:31pKINGLAND : Hires Senior Project Manager as Client Growth Continues
BU
02:30pMEXICAN TOMATO GROWERS : Sign Agreement with U.S. Commerce Department
PR
02:29p Denver RTD Launches Newsroom for Public and News Media
BU
02:28pOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES : Increases Credit Facility to $400 Million
AQ
02:28pAM BEST : Revises Outlooks to Negative for Casualty Underwriters Insurance Company
BU
02:27pCURRENT REPORT NO. : 28/2019, 19.09.2019 19:47Information on preliminary financial results and operating data for H1 2019
PU
02:27pCASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : The Casino Group confirms that it has entered into discussions with Aldi France regarding the acquisition of Leader Price
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Biotech is going to the dogs - and big profits await
2BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei talks up own apps with Mate 30 challenge to Apple, Samsung
4FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : Transports Keep Flashing Warning Signals Even as Stocks Flirt With Records
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group