Alpine Bearing's Boston Facility Earns ISO 9001: 2015 Certification

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Bearing today announced that the ball bearing distributor has earned its ISO 9001: 2015 certification at its Boston facility. The Alpine West facility in Anaheim, California was ISO 9001: 2015 certified in 2018 and is also AS 9100D certified.



ISO 9001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). Certified organizations demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

According to NSF ISR (International Strategic Registrations), the international accreditation body, Alpine Bearing has successfully demonstrated the ISO 9001: 2015 standard while continually displaying effective project management, employee accountability, and robust customer relationships. Alpine Bearing has established an environment and culture that encourages innovation and beneficial collaboration among employees, customers, stakeholders, and interested parties.

“ISO 9001 certification validates our philosophy that quality products, excellent customer service, reasonable prices, and timely delivery matter,” said Jim Levin, president of Alpine Bearing. “We’ll continue to focus on the customer with ongoing employee training, by streamlining systems, and engaging in strategic planning to ensure that every Alpine customer has the best possible experience.”

To earn the ISO 9001 certification, Alpine Bearing underwent a rigorous and thorough audit of its systems and processes, continuous improvement practices, and customer satisfaction efforts. Through their management system, leadership team, and dedicated employees, Alpine Bearing identifies opportunities throughout the business and takes steps to leverage them to benefit customers and stakeholders. The company seeks out customer feedback along with employee suggestions on production, safety, and operational reviews.

“The ISO certification ensures a higher level of quality in our products and our methods,” said Levin. “Now both our east and west coast offices are ISO 9001 certified. That’s reassuring to both repeat and potential customers, who know the ball bearings and services we provide are of the highest quality available.”

Learn more about Alpine Bearing’s ISO 9001 certification .

ABOUT ISO

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 164 national standards bodies. Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges. More at www.iso.org .

About Alpine Bearing

Alpine Bearing is a leading distributor of high-quality bearings to OEMs, distributors, rebuilders, and individuals. They specialize in miniature and instrument, Thin section, spindle, Thinex and torque tube, stainless, chrome, radial, angular contact, and ball screw support bearings of all precisions. Since their start in 1957, the company has developed a reputation for excellence through experienced staff and satisfied customers and stakeholders. Learn more at Alpine Bearing.com , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

