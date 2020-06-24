Alpine Income Property Trust : 2020 Shareholder Meeting Presentation

Why Invest in PINE

1) Population > than 1 million

2) Collections for April, May and June 2020 rent 66% Retail and 34% Office 80% of ABR (B) in large MSAs (1) 78%+ of June CBR (F) collected - 100% Resolved (E) (2) ≈80% of ABR (B) Essential Business (3) Q1 2020 acquisitions grew ABR (B) 20% Available liquidity for acquisitions Debt to TEV ≈22% (net of cash o/s) >$17.7mm in cash and $43mm borrowing capacity Trading at compelling discount to NAV Implied cap rate on NOI of 8.5% Dividend Yield ≈4.9% (based on annualized dividend (C)) Q1 2020 AFFO pay-out ratio of ≈100% (C)

3) Essential defined as permitted to remain open or open with modified hours by federal/state authorities

PINE Snap Shot

TOTAL SHARES OUTSTANDING (rounded) (1) CLOSING PRICE PER SHARE

≈8,676,000 $16.27

EQUITY MARKET CAPITALIZATION $141.2mm

CASH $17.7mm

TOTAL DEBT $57.0mm

TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE (NET) $180.5mmLEVERAGE (NET)

DIVIDEND per SHARE (YTD 2020 Annualized) (C)

DIVIDEND YIELD (YTD 2020 Annualized) (C)

≈22%

$0.80 4.9%

PORTFOLIO NOI ANNUALIZED (2) $15.3mm

IMPLIED CAP RATE 8.5%

Q1 2020 FFO/Share (2) $0.22

Q1 2020 AFFO/Share (2) $0.20

Highlights

➢ April, May and June contractual rent (F) 100% resolved (paid, deferred, abated w/lease extensions (E))

➢ Abatement arrangements (E) for

April and May rent resulted in weighted average remaining lease term increasing to 8.7 years

➢

➢ Locked in interest rate range on 50% of $100mm credit facility at 1.83% to 2.43% for 5 years

1) Includes approximately 1.224 million OP Units owned by CTO which are convertible into PINE shares on 1-for-1 basis

2) See Page 18 for reconciliation of FFO and AFFO to net income

Completed $5mm buyback program - acquiring 456,237

shares, weighted average price of $11.02

Overview of our Portfolio

Tenant or Tenant's Parent Company

Diversified across Geography, Tenant & Asset Type ➢ ≈1.1mm SF, occupied by 23 tenants across 19 markets in 14 industries and 13 states

100% Occupied with Long Duration Leases ➢ 8.6 year weighted average remaining lease term with no maturities until 2024

Low Leverage / Strong Growth Runway ➢ Only $57mm drawn on our $100mm line of credit capacity, with $20mm drawn in response to with the COVID-19 PandemicStrong Tenants ➢ 78% of ABR(B) is from publicly-traded tenants(1)

37% of ABR(B) is from investment grade tenants(1)Attractive Locations ➢ 80% of ABR(B) from tenants located in MSAs with greater than 1 million people

Contractual Rent Growth ➢ 54% of ABR(B) from leases that have contractual increases in base rent

High Quality Single-Tenant Net Leased Portfolio - Low Leverage

COVID-19 Update

Status of April Rent

Collection (1)Status of May RentCollectionStatus of June Rent

Collection

15%

➢ Deferral arrangements (E) generally defer 2nd quarter rent (1) with payment into the latter part of 2020 or the first half of 2021

➢ Abatements (E) provided in exchange for extended lease term, imposition of percentage rent, and other lease modifications

(1) Based on CBR (F)

13%

Abatement Arrangements Increased WALT to 8.7 years from 8.4 years