Alpine Income Property Trust : 2020 Shareholder Meeting Presentation

06/24/2020 | 10:26am EDT

Why Invest in PINE

  • 1) Population > than 1 million

  • 2) Collections for April, May and June 2020 rent

    66% Retail and 34% Office

    80% of ABR (B) in large MSAs (1)

    78%+ of June CBR (F) collected - 100% Resolved (E) (2)

    ≈80% of ABR (B) Essential Business (3)

    Q1 2020 acquisitions grew ABR (B) 20%

    Available liquidity for acquisitions

    Debt to TEV ≈22% (net of cash o/s)

    >$17.7mm in cash and $43mm borrowing capacity

    Trading at compelling discount to NAV

    Implied cap rate on NOI of 8.5%

    Dividend Yield ≈4.9% (based on annualized dividend (C))

    Q1 2020 AFFO pay-out ratio of ≈100% (C)

  • 3) Essential defined as permitted to remain open or open with modified hours by federal/state authorities

PINE Snap Shot

TOTAL SHARES OUTSTANDING (rounded) (1) CLOSING PRICE PER SHARE

≈8,676,000 $16.27

EQUITY MARKET CAPITALIZATION $141.2mm

CASH $17.7mm

TOTAL DEBT $57.0mm

TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE (NET) $180.5mmLEVERAGE (NET)

DIVIDEND per SHARE (YTD 2020 Annualized) (C)

DIVIDEND YIELD (YTD 2020 Annualized) (C)

≈22%

$0.80 4.9%

PORTFOLIO NOI ANNUALIZED (2) $15.3mm

IMPLIED CAP RATE 8.5%

Q1 2020 FFO/Share (2) $0.22

Q1 2020 AFFO/Share (2) $0.20

Highlights

April, May and June contractual rent (F) 100% resolved (paid, deferred, abated w/lease extensions (E))

Abatement arrangements (E) for

April and May rent resulted in weighted average remaining lease term increasing to 8.7 years

Locked in interest rate range on 50% of $100mm credit facility at 1.83% to 2.43% for 5 years

  • 1) Includes approximately 1.224 million OP Units owned by CTO which are convertible into PINE shares on 1-for-1 basis

  • 2) See Page 18 for reconciliation of FFO and AFFO to net income

Completed $5mm buyback program - acquiring 456,237

shares, weighted average price of $11.02

Overview of our Portfolio

(1)

Tenant or Tenant's Parent Company

Diversified across Geography, Tenant & Asset Type ≈1.1mm SF, occupied by 23 tenants across 19 markets in 14 industries and 13 states

100% Occupied with Long Duration Leases 8.6 year weighted average remaining lease term with no maturities until 2024

Low Leverage / Strong Growth Runway Only $57mm drawn on our $100mm line of credit capacity, with $20mm drawn in response to with the COVID-19 PandemicStrong Tenants 78% of ABR(B) is from publicly-traded tenants(1)

37% of ABR(B) is from investment grade tenants(1)Attractive Locations 80% of ABR(B) from tenants located in MSAs with greater than 1 million people

Contractual Rent Growth 54% of ABR(B) from leases that have contractual increases in base rent

High Quality Single-Tenant Net Leased Portfolio - Low Leverage

COVID-19 Update

Status of April Rent

Collection (1)Status of May RentCollectionStatus of June Rent

(1)

Collection

(1)

15%

  • Deferral arrangements (E) generally defer 2nd quarter rent (1) with payment into the latter part of 2020 or the first half of 2021

  • Abatements (E) provided in exchange for extended lease term, imposition of percentage rent, and other lease modifications

(1) Based on CBR (F)

13%

Abatement Arrangements Increased WALT to 8.7 years from 8.4 years

Disclaimer

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 14:23:38 UTC
