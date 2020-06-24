Alpine Income Property Trust : 2020 Shareholder Meeting Presentation

Why Invest in PINE
1) Population > than 1 million
2) Collections for April, May and June 2020 rent
66% Retail and 34% Office
80% of ABR (B) in large MSAs (1)
78%+ of June CBR (F) collected - 100% Resolved (E) (2)
≈80% of ABR (B) Essential Business (3)
Q1 2020 acquisitions grew ABR (B) 20%
Available liquidity for acquisitions
Debt to TEV ≈22% (net of cash o/s)
>$17.7mm in cash and $43mm borrowing capacity
Trading at compelling discount to NAV
Implied cap rate on NOI of 8.5%
Dividend Yield ≈4.9% (based on annualized dividend (C))
Q1 2020 AFFO pay-out ratio of ≈100% (C)
3) Essential defined as permitted to remain open or open with modified hours by federal/state authorities
PINE Snap Shot
TOTAL SHARES OUTSTANDING (rounded) (1) CLOSING PRICE PER SHARE
≈8,676,000 $16.27
EQUITY MARKET CAPITALIZATION $141.2mm
CASH $17.7mm
TOTAL DEBT $57.0mm
TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE (NET) $180.5mmLEVERAGE (NET)
DIVIDEND per SHARE (YTD 2020 Annualized) (C)
DIVIDEND YIELD (YTD 2020 Annualized) (C)
≈22%
$0.80 4.9%
PORTFOLIO NOI ANNUALIZED (2) $15.3mm
IMPLIED CAP RATE 8.5%
Q1 2020 FFO/Share (2) $0.22
Q1 2020 AFFO/Share (2) $0.20
Highlights
➢ April, May and June contractual rent (F) 100% resolved (paid, deferred, abated w/lease extensions (E))
➢ Abatement arrangements (E) for
April and May rent resulted in weighted average remaining lease term increasing to 8.7 years
➢ Locked in interest rate range on 50% of $100mm credit facility at 1.83% to 2.43% for 5 years
Completed $5mm buyback program - acquiring 456,237
shares, weighted average price of $11.02
Overview of our Portfolio
(1)
Tenant or Tenant's Parent Company
Diversified across Geography, Tenant & Asset Type ➢ ≈1.1mm SF, occupied by 23 tenants across 19 markets in 14 industries and 13 states
100% Occupied with Long Duration Leases ➢ 8.6 year weighted average remaining lease term with no maturities until 2024
Low Leverage / Strong Growth Runway ➢ Only $57mm drawn on our $100mm line of credit capacity, with $20mm drawn in response to with the COVID-19 PandemicStrong Tenants ➢ 78% of ABR(B) is from publicly-traded tenants(1)
37% of ABR(B) is from investment grade tenants(1)Attractive Locations ➢ 80% of ABR(B) from tenants located in MSAs with greater than 1 million people
Contractual Rent Growth ➢ 54% of ABR(B) from leases that have contractual increases in base rent
High Quality Single-Tenant Net Leased Portfolio - Low Leverage
COVID-19 Update
Status of April Rent
Collection (1)Status of May RentCollectionStatus of June Rent
(1)
Collection
(1)
➢ Deferral arrangements (E) generally defer 2nd quarter rent (1) with payment into the latter part of 2020 or the first half of 2021
➢ Abatements (E) provided in exchange for extended lease term, imposition of percentage rent, and other lease modifications
(1) Based on CBR (F)
13%
Abatement Arrangements Increased WALT to 8.7 years from 8.4 years