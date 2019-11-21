Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Prices Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 06:17pm EST

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “PINE”) announced today that it has priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $19.00 per share. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Settlement of the offering is expected to occur on November 26, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PINE” on November 22, 2019.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, B. Riley FBR, Inc. and BMO Capital Markets Corp. are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC and D.A. Davidson & Co. are acting as the co-managers for the offering.

The offering of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained through:

Raymond James & Associates, Inc.
880 Carillon Parkway
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Telephone: 800-248-8863
Email: prospectus@raymondjames.com

Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
Attn: Syndicate Department
777 E. Wisconsin Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Telephone: 800-792-2413
Email: syndicate@rwbaird.com

B. Riley FBR, Inc.
1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1300
Arlington, VA 22209
Telephone: 703-312-9580
Email: prospectuses@brileyfbr.com

BMO Capital Markets Corp.
Attn: Syndicate Department
Times Square, 25th Floor
New York, NY 10036
Telephone: 800-414-3627
Email: bmoprospectus@bmo.com

A copy of the prospectus may also be obtained free of charge from the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the SEC. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas. The Company’s initial portfolio consists of 20 assets, occupied by 16 tenants in 13 industries across 15 markets and 10 states. PINE intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offering and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include general business and economic conditions, continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, risks inherent in the real estate business, including tenant defaults, potential liability relating to environmental matters, illiquidity of real estate investments and potential damages from natural disasters, and other factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s registration statement on Form S-11, as amended from time to time. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:Mark E. Patten, Sr. Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
mpatten@alpinereit.com
Phone:(386) 944-5643
Facsimile:(386) 274-1223

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:01pGlobal Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. and C&D Technologies Inc. | Technavio
BU
07:01pINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : ICE Futures Singapore Announces Plans to Launch Bakkt Bitcoin (USD) Cash Settled Futures
BU
07:01pPATTERSON : Second-Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, December 5, 2019
BU
07:00pMICHELIN MINING : Announces Name Change, Stock Split and Board/Management Changes
AQ
07:00pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Energy Transfer LP (ET)
GL
07:00pHEWLETT PACKARD : HPE and Cray Unveil Comprehensive, Next-Generation HPC and AI Solutions Optimized for the Exascale Era
BU
06:59pHEWLETT PACKARD : HPE Tackles AI Ops R&D to Improve Energy Efficiency, Sustainability and Resiliency in Data Centers
BU
06:58pNATIONAL GUARDIAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY : and Insurance Capital Group launch strategic partnership
BU
06:57pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Goldman flags risks for Australia's Westpac bank amid money-laundering scandal
RE
06:57pCHINA TIANRUI CEMENT : Clarification announcement in relation to poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 21 november 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : CHARLES SCHWAB IN TALKS TO BUY SMALLER RIVAL TD AMERITRADE: CNBC
2SEALED AIR CORPORATION : SEALED AIR : Announces Expiration and Results of Offer to Purchase 6.50% Notes Due 20..
3GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A. : GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : Notices published by the Company
4AMWOLF CAPITAL CORP. : AMWOLF CAPITAL : and Pontus Water Lentils Enter into Letter of Intent for Qualifying Tr..
5SAN MARCO RESOURCES INC. : San Marco Closes $448,000 Non-Brokered Unit Private Placement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group