Alra Care Products : Launches New Product LIP REMEDY

09/22/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Alra Care Products PRESENTING SPONSOR of Table X EPISODE 2 | PART 2

Alra Care Products (www.Alra.com), a Division of Neue Cosmetic Company, Inc., launches its newest product… Alra Care LIP REMEDY.

Alra Care Products has been providing an inspired collection of skin and hair care products for chemotherapy and radiation patients since 1987. The Alra Care Products brand includes Therapy Lotion, Mild Conditioning Shampoo, Non-Metallic Deodorant, All Vegetable Unscented Mild Soap, and now, LIP REMEDY.

Alra Care Products is committed to its MISSION STATEMENT… “To empower people to live better, healthier lives by providing scientifically natural product innovations for their personal care and grooming.”

This newest product introduction meets the demand from patients undergoing cancer treatment to help soothe and relieve the pain and discomfort their lips experience due to dryness and sensitivity. LIP REMEDY is a sumptuous balm that helps heal dry, chapped lips as it replenishes, hydrates and restores suppleness and softness.

Rich in natural emollients, and FREE of added colors, dyes, fragrances, alcohol, parabens and gluten, LIP REMEDY uses 100% Aloe Vera, Coconut Oil, Honey and Sunflower Oil in its synergistic formulation, which provides anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and antioxidant protection while delivering soothing pain relief for patients.

All Alra Care Products are clinically proven to help patients attenuate the effect cancer treatments have on their skin and hair.

LIP REMEDY will be available for order on www.Alra.com starting October 2018. As part of the new product launch campaign, "MY LIPS ARE SEALELD WITH LOVE by Alra Care Products," Alra Care Products will be gifting 200 FREE SAMPLES of LIP REMEDY, which it will distribute with its gift bags at Alra Care Products' special event fundraiser to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (http://events.stjude.org/AlraCareProducts) on Sunday ― September 23, 2018 from 10AM to 4PM.

This special event will be held at CHASE'S La Verne (www.ChasesLaVerne.com) restaurant located in the quaint and beautiful village of Old Town La Verne, which is home to the University of La Verne. This event is open to the public with limited seating available. For more information and to RSVP, please visit http://tablex.tv/tablexviprsvp.html.

This special event will also include the lifestyle-entertainment, television-web series Table X (www.TableX.TV) for the production of Table X EPISODE 2 | PART 2 (http://tablex.tv/episodes/episode2part2.html) with Table X HOSTS Ivan Mercer and Abraham Prattella.

This particular episode of Table X will feature an all-female "Algonquin Round Table" of Table X GUESTS who will discuss EMPOWERING Women in Politics, EMPOWERING Women in Health, and EMPOWERING Women in Sports.

Among the Table X GUESTS are international humanitarian and activist, Aja-Nikiya Estro (www.ajanikiya.com), global health empowerment advocate and founder of HoneyColony (www.honeycolony.com), Maryam Henein, and actress, comedienne, and author of the comical Italian cookbook, Mistress of the Mob Cuisine, Cheril Vendetti (http://www.cherilvendetti.com/). Table X SPECIAL MUSICAL GUEST is GRIT HARBOUR (www.gritharbour.com).


© Business Wire 2018
