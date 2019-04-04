Already 100,000 UPC TV in Switzerland – now the most modern TV experience offers individually tailored content

Almost half a year ago, UPC launched its new TV experience, the Entertainment flagship product of the largest cable network provider. More than 100,000 UPC TV devices have been distributed since then. With immediate effect, UPC TV now also offers personal profiles as a new feature. This gives every family member a personal TV experience, both on the big screen and on the smartphone.

Since October 2018, UPC has been delivering its new television product UPC TV to the market. The success speaks for itself: more than 100,000 TV experiences are already used in Switzerland.

From now on, customers can use the new profile function to design their TV experience even more individually. For example, the channels can be sorted as desired and their favorites saved in the TV Guide. Recommendations are also displayed individually for each profile. Each member of the household receives suggested content that matches his or her previous usage.

Individually tailored content for each family member



Also individual for each profile are the watch list and the possibility to continue watching on another device. The new function is particularly practical for families, as the children can use their own profiles with the corresponding security settings. The profiles are available for UPC TV Box, UPC TV App and UPC TV Web, enabling seamless viewing on all devices. 7 profiles can be used per UPC TV subscription.

"With the innovative profile function, we are responding to a much expressed customer request. Every person in the household receives relevant individually tailored content, gets recommendations tailored to their personal taste and can continue watching their show exactly where they left off ," says UPC Chief Marketing Officer Stefan Fuchs.

Popular functions such as online TV, replay and multi-room



Television always and everywhere: With this promise, UPC obviously meets the needs of its customers. For example, roughly one third of UPC TV customers use the UPC TV App, which allows them to watch TV from anywhere and seamlessly transfer content from their TV to their smartphone or tablet. The most popular function is the use of the TV Guide including replay, which is used by almost all customers.

Many of UPC's customers are now using UPC TV in multiple rooms. They can particularly benefit from the advantages as they receive two or more fully-fledged television experiences with only one subscription and the additional charge of only CHF 5 per month per extra box.

Very high customer satisfaction with UPC TV



Customer satisfaction with the new television experience is outstanding. More than 8 out of 10 customers would recommend UPC TV to their friends. "We are excited about the development of UPC TV. The customers enjoy a first-class TV experience in combination with the fastest Internet. The demand to date is very strong and we will continue to rapidly distribute UPC TV to our customer base. The goal is to provide all customers with UPC TV!", says Stefan Fuchs.

