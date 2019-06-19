Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alt 5 Sigma Announces Louis-Thomas Labbé to its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 10:09am EDT

New York, NY, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Alt 5 Sigma Inc. (“Alt 5”) is proud to announce the appointment of Louis-Thomas Labbé to its board of directors.

As such, the appointment of Louis-Thomas Labbé signifies a completion of the slate comprising Alt 5’s Board of Directors, where he will be joining, André Beauchesne, the Honorable Lawrence Cannon, Janet Stemberger, Eric Piscini, René Villemure, and Paul Goodman.

Louis-Thomas Labbé is a veteran of the insurance industry with over 35 years experience in risk management.  Mr. Labbé’s currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Gallagher, Quebec. Previously, Mr. Labbé served as the President and CEO of Willis Canada. He serves on several boards including but not limited to the CHUM “Centre Hospitalier de University de Montreal” and WSP Global.

“Louis-Thomas’ leadership and experience in risk management will be a great benefit to our board,” said André Beauchesne, Chairman and CEO of Alt 5. “Insurance is a very important element to our new industry and vital to our company’s risk management, and Mr. Labbé’s knowledge is invaluable,” further added Mr. Beauchesne.

“I am excited to be joining Alt 5’s dynamic and growing team,” said Louis-Thomas Labbé, President and CEO of Gallagher (Quebec). “The digital asset and blockchain industry represent a tremendous opportunity for existing financial institutions and Alt 5 is positioned well to become a leader in the space and I am honored to play a part in its rapidly growing success,” further added Mr. Labbé.

About Alt 5 Sigma, Inc.

Alt 5 is a fintech company specializing in the development and deployment of digital assets trading and exchange platforms.  Alt 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency and compliance.

Alt 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry.  Alt 5’s products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers.

Alt 5’s digital asset custodian services are secured by GardaWorld. GardaWorld is the world's largest privately-owned business solutions and security services company, offering cash management services, physical and specialized security solutions and the dissemination of vetted information related to international security.

For more information, visit www.alt5sigma.com

Contact:

Alt 5 Sigma: Tel. 1-800-204-6203

media@alt5sigma.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:17aHTC PURENERGY : IIROC Trading Resumption - HTC
AQ
10:16aKronos CEO Aron Ain Named Glassdoor Top CEO for Fourth Straight Year
BU
10:15aExisting Home Sales Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:15aVOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:14aFORTINET : Secure SD-WAN Again, Receives NSS Labs' “Recommended” Rating
PU
10:14aFORD MOTOR : Opens Information Center in Corktown, a New Platform to Engage with the Community
PU
10:13aBASEBALL : Standings (June 19)
AQ
10:13aENDOR : Wins Insurtech Innovation Challenge, Lands MetLife Korea Contract
BU
10:12aHARLEY DAVIDSON : strikes deal to make smaller bikes in China
RE
10:12aMANITOU GOLD : IIROC Trading Resumption - MTU
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Adidas loses EU bid to extend three-stripe trademark
2Oil declines as inventory data counters hopes for trade deal
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Indigo Partners to acquire 50 A321XLR jets from Airbus
4Oil climbs over $1/bbl on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension
5CBS CORPORATION : CBS Plans Viacom Bid, Renewing Merger Push -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About