Alt 5 Sigma Announces Louis-Thomas Labbé to its Board of Directors

New York, NY, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Alt 5 Sigma Inc. (“Alt 5”) is proud to announce the appointment of Louis-Thomas Labbé to its board of directors.



As such, the appointment of Louis-Thomas Labbé signifies a completion of the slate comprising Alt 5’s Board of Directors, where he will be joining, André Beauchesne, the Honorable Lawrence Cannon, Janet Stemberger, Eric Piscini, René Villemure, and Paul Goodman.

Louis-Thomas Labbé is a veteran of the insurance industry with over 35 years experience in risk management. Mr. Labbé’s currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Gallagher, Quebec. Previously, Mr. Labbé served as the President and CEO of Willis Canada. He serves on several boards including but not limited to the CHUM “Centre Hospitalier de University de Montreal” and WSP Global.

“Louis-Thomas’ leadership and experience in risk management will be a great benefit to our board,” said André Beauchesne, Chairman and CEO of Alt 5. “Insurance is a very important element to our new industry and vital to our company’s risk management, and Mr. Labbé’s knowledge is invaluable,” further added Mr. Beauchesne.

“I am excited to be joining Alt 5’s dynamic and growing team,” said Louis-Thomas Labbé, President and CEO of Gallagher (Quebec). “The digital asset and blockchain industry represent a tremendous opportunity for existing financial institutions and Alt 5 is positioned well to become a leader in the space and I am honored to play a part in its rapidly growing success,” further added Mr. Labbé.

About Alt 5 Sigma, Inc.

Alt 5 is a fintech company specializing in the development and deployment of digital assets trading and exchange platforms. Alt 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency and compliance.

Alt 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. Alt 5’s products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers.

Alt 5’s digital asset custodian services are secured by GardaWorld. GardaWorld is the world's largest privately-owned business solutions and security services company, offering cash management services, physical and specialized security solutions and the dissemination of vetted information related to international security.

